Today on Sky Sports Racing: Diamond Ranger bids to remain unbeaten for George Boughey's team

Two seaside venues with plenty of competitive heats headline an interesting Tuesday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The afternoon offering comes from Brighton, where red-hot trainer George Boughey looks to have an excellent chance of a winner in the opening At The Races App Form Study Novice Stakes (1:45) with Diamond Ranger.

The three-year-old made a winning racecourse debut at Catterick earlier this month, with Jason Watson taking over from Ben Curtis in the saddle and should relish this extra furlong.

Roger Varian's Enforced heads up the opposition, having finished a decent fourth last time out in a good maiden over a mile at Goodwood - Harry and Roger Charlton's Shared makes up the three-runner field.

Blue bidding for third Brighton victory

Later on the card, Little Boy Blue will bid for a third victory at the track for the Bill Turner team in the Club Betland Handicap (3:20).

He was a decent fourth on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, but may need to step up on that form to get the better of Touchwood, who was second on his last two starts at Lingfield for the Charlie Hills team.

Also in the race, Jamie Osborne will be looking to get former Aidan O'Brien-trained Chief Little Hawk back into some form, having not won since August 2020 at Naas. George Baker's Pinwheel completes the runners in the four-runner event.

Lil Guff goes in competitive Yarmouth clash

Over at Yarmouth, a good evening card is headed by the QuinnBet Second To The Favourite Handicap (7:29).

Lil Guff looks set to be one of the market principals, having won last time out at Haydock under James Doyle for the Daniel and Claire Kubler team - Dylan Hogan takes the ride on this occasion.

Image: Nashwa stretches away from Stay Alert to win the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes

Twelfth Knight got off the mark last time out at this track in emphatic fashion and looks the chief danger for Archie Watson and Luke Morris.

Imad Alsager, owner of Oaks contender Nashwa, runs the unexposed filly Silver Bullet for Harry & Roger Charlton, with regular rider and Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle in the saddle.

Tuesday selections

Sean Boyce's Brighton double

2:20 - Bowling Russian

3:50 - Victory Star

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Brighton live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Tuesday, May 31.