Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting Dan Skelton novice hurdler Quid Pro Quo returns at Newton Abbot

Dan Skelton’s exciting novice hurdler Quid Pro Quo – in the green and gold silks of owner JP McManus – will look to remain unbeaten over obstacles at Newton Abbot this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The six-year-old won one of his two bumper starts, but looks to have improved for hurdling, bounding clear of a decent yardstick in Galahad Threepwood on debut at Warwick.

He will have to shoulder a 7lb penalty in the Racing Partnership Novices' Hurdle (2:50), and faces arguably a hotter race here, including a good flat performer in Vis A Vis for the Neil Mulholland team.

That eight-year-old has a rating of 118 over hurdles and did finish second twice over jumps in 2019, and looks like the most likely rival to the Skelton short-priced favourite.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing's Luke Harvey is interested in taking on a hot favourite at Newton Abbot on Wednesday with a former Cesarewitch runner switching from the flat.

Redknapp looking to score with Hayedo

Also on the jumping card at the Devon track, former football manager Harry Redknapp has an excellent chance of success in the St Austell Brewery Handicap Hurdle (1:45) with Hayedo for the Jamie and Gary Moore team.

After losing his maiden status two starts ago, he was a disappointing favourite at Fontwell but looks to have found a decent opportunity in this five-runner field.

Top-weight Humaniste has some decent form in the book but did refuse to start last time out for trainer Joe Tickle, whilst Thahab Ifraj (Alex Dunn) hasn't registered a win since June 2021.

Image: Hayedo won at Fontwell for the Gary Moore team

Tabor colours on show at Ripon

Evening action comes from Ripon, where David O'Meara's Iur Cinn Tra goes for the hat-trick in the Ripon Farm Services Handicap (6:05), having undergone a gelding operation since his last start.

The famous Michael Tabor colours are represented by Macchiavello, who makes his handicap debut on his first run as a three-year-old, having been gelded and had a wind operation since his last start.

He is part-owned by Amo Racing, who have a clutch of exciting juveniles for Royal Ascot, as does in-form trainer Karl Burke.

Tim Easterby's Bay Breeze is another interesting opponent, having won at the same track with ease back in April.

City Walk steps back up in grade

In the following race, three last time out winners clash in a good renewal of the Weatherbys Personalised Gifts Handicap (6:35).

Saeed bin Suroor trains likely favourite City Walk, who got a second career success at Chelmsford last time out and steps back up in class here.

Image: Mr Lupton won at York

One of the dangers is Ben Haslam's Fortamour, who goes for a hat-trick over the course and distance, having also won on his last three starts at the Garden Racecourse.

Popular nine-year-olds Mr Lupton and Flying Pursuit will both need to improve on recent starts for Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby respectively.

Watch every race from Newton Abbot and Ripon, live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Wednesday, June 1.