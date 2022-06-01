Cazoo Derby: Eydon ruled out of Epsom after suffering minor setback as trainer Roger Varian remains positive for season

Eydon has been ruled out of Saturday's Cazoo Derby at Epsom after suffering a setback.

The Roger Varian-trained colt finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his latest start and was due to step up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the premier Classic, with connections having opted to sidestep an alternate engagement in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

However, Varian reports the Olden Times colt to have suffered a minor issue on Wednesday which means he will now not line up at Epsom.

The trainer tweeted: "Sadly Eydon will miss the Derby at Epsom. He has met with a minor setback which will keep him from running on Saturday.

"While it is of course hugely frustrating to miss a Classic opportunity, we will look forward to the rest of the season with Eydon and he remains a very exciting prospect for his owner, Prince A A Faisal."

Eydon had been a general 20/1 shot for the Derby.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Officials at Epsom Downs are keeping a wary eye on the skies ahead of Cazoo Derby day, with rain in some forecasts for the Surrey track.

With the racecourse expecting a sell-out 36,000 crowd on Saturday, as well as thousands more experiencing the day with free entry on the Hill, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hopes some predictions may be incorrect.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Appleby's Derby contenders Nahanni and Walk Of Stars impressed as they stretched away from Coronation Cup entry Manobo at the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning on Monday

Heavy showers have produced 12 millimetres of rain at the track since Monday evening and the going is officially described as good to soft, soft in places ahead of the two-day meeting, which starts on Friday with the Cazoo Oaks and Coronation Cup as the Group One highlights.

Cooper said on Wednesday afternoon: "There was a spot of rain in the air at 1pm but there was nothing measurable. It increasingly looks like that will be it for today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn warmed up for her Classic test with a stretch around Epsom under Frankie Dettori at Monday's Gallops Morning

"It has brightened up and we are heading into what looks like two dry days with temperatures around 20C, and then heaven knows what is going to happen on Saturday.

"Cazoo Derby day has got the potential to be a bit of a deluge, but you wouldn't know. If they (the Met Office) don't know, no one knows. There is a lot of uncertainty with timings, quantities and that sort of thing.

"But Saturday, certainly, there is a risk of rain. It will probably be dry between now and then.

"The ground is improving. We will probably be moving towards good to soft, good in places by the end of Wednesday.

"On the basis of where we are now with what we think will happen as far as Friday is concerned, I can see us being at or near good ground and maybe just on the slow side in places. You'd think a couple of dry days at this place, that (description) would be very realistic."