Diomed Stakes: Megallan makes all to win Epsom Group Three under Frankie Dettori

Godolphin's stranglehold on the top mile prizes was temporarily halted as John and Thady Gosden's Megallan made every yard in the hands of Frankie Dettori to scoop the Cazoo Diomed Stakes at Epsom.

Racing in the colours of 2015 Derby hero Golden Horn, Megallan (9/2) broke well and was quickly into stride disputing the lead with Godolphin pacemaker Zakouski and the son of Kingman was never headed as the Italian produced a front-running masterclass aboard the four-year-old.

Charlie Appleby's hat-trick-seeking Modern News got the perfect lead into the race from his stablemate Zakouski, but William Buick's mount was unable to pass the game winner and had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Image: Megallan and Frankie Dettori win the Diomed Stakes at Epsom

The 11/8 favourite Mutasaabeq was ridden cold by Jim Crowley in the early stages and could not reel in those ahead of him once he got motoring in the closing stages. Charlie Hills' four-year-old was a running-on third at the winning post.

Gosden senior said: "He won a Group Three last year and then he ran at ParisLongchamp where the ground was too soft. You have got to get your ground right. Good to soft or good to firm is fine for him.

"We are pleased with him, he is a grand horse. The plan was if he broke well, we should let him enjoy himself and when you are running down that hill, you don't want to be taken back too much.

"This is probably spot-on his trip - a mile and one (furlong) or a mile and a sixteenth as the Americans say. A hard-run mile and a quarter in testing ground is too far for him.

"This would be a highlight for him - Derby Day, winning the Diomed. We are thrilled. We will look at a Group Two mile for him, that will be the next plan. We will look everywhere for one of those - it might be in France, it might be in England."

Dettori added: "He didn't handle Chester at all and so today we got him in front and he enjoyed himself. He is a good horse on his day and we tried to go a mile and a quarter, but it was a step too far. Back to a mile will be good for him."

Appleby said of the runner-up: "To be honest with you the ground didn't suit him, he's a real quick ground horse and it's riding dead out there the boys are saying.

"He's faltered before on soft ground. Will felt before the race he could ride a race and just pick them up, but I said to him to have the ground on his mind as it's riding dead and that rain this morning has just dented his turn of foot.

"He's run a nice race and in the end the winner outstayed him. We'll have a look at Ascot, but he's had a decent race there. We have toyed with going to America with him for some proper fast ground."

Tees Spirit proves emotional Dash winner

Image: Tees Spirit wins the Dash at Epsom on Derby day

Adrian Nicholls achieved the remarkable feat of both training and riding a winner of the Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap as Tees Spirit made most to land the ultra-competitive sprint at Epsom in the hands of Barry McHugh.

Having ridden Rudi's Pet to success for his father David 'Dandy' Nicholls in 2002, Tees Spirit's victory continued the family's long association with the race, with Nicholls senior being successful five times between 1997 and 2009.

Tees Spirit was away well under McHugh and quickly grabbed the stands rail from 6/1 favourite Live In The Dream and the four-year-old never left that spot as he remained prominent all the way to the line.

Image: Fireworks are let off at Epsom before the Cazoo Derby

He dug deep where it mattered most to prevail by a head from 50/1 shot Mountain Peak, who at one stage appeared the most likely winner of a typically rough renewal of this helter-skelter five-furlong event.

The game performance of the 10/1 winner was made even more special as it came on the five-year anniversary of the death of Nicholls' father.

Nicholls said: "My old man loved it down here and I was lucky enough to win one for him. At the start of every year, he would always try to plan them out.

Image: Jockeys pose for a special photo at Epsom wearing the Queen's silks

"When this lad won at Beverley, Baz (McHugh) was quite keen to go to Newcastle for the Gosforth Park Cup. I was adamant, especially after Nottingham, I was coming here.

"Everyone can see he is clearly improving. Baz has done an excellent job on him and Claire, my wife, rides him out and we are a small team.

"To come down here on a Derby day and win, I took it for granted when I was lucky enough - I wasn't the best of riders - to ride the old man's horses. I took it for granted riding these good horses, who are good horses. Now training them, I really appreciate what he actually did. He was a genius."

He added: "It was five years ago to this day that he died, so it was quite poignant. I needed a little bit of help - I don't know if anyone believes in all of that, but we've come down here and won and it is unbelievable.

"I always wanted to make him proud. To win a Dash, you can't do much more. He always used to say it is our kind of Derby, as we never had any mile-and-a-half horses."