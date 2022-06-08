Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lydia Richards' Good News chases four-timer at Fontwell

Lydia Richards' Good News chases a four-timer over at Fontwell but the ten-year-old could have a tougher task on his hands this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The gelding is likely to head the market for the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:20), having won twice at Plumpton before winning at Warwick last month under Zak Baker.

This time, Tom Cannon returns to the saddle and could take a bit of beating, with Emma Lavelle's course and distance winner Thunderstruck one of the likelier rivals.

Adrian Wintle's Ennistown finished second last time out and is another who stands out as a danger, with Ben Poste taking the ride.

Cannon chasing treble at Fontwell

Elsewhere at Fontwell, Cannon could have another winner with Belle Jour, who heads a field of five in the weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap Chase (3:55).

The seven-year-old was a dominant winner at the track ten days ago and returns under a penalty here, taking on stablemate Heydour and Alexandra Dunn's Toad Of Toad Hall, who was second last time out.

Last-chance saloon for Ascot hopefuls

At Yarmouth, trainers have possibly one last chance to give their two-year-old stars a chance to shine before Royal Ascot in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (1:53).

Of the runners in this year, £160,000 Kodiac colt Far Shot stands out as the most exciting prospect for the John & Thady Gosden team.

In the 3:38 (Happy 60th Birthday Karen Yallop Handicap), Le Reveur will bid to back up last week's win at Doncaster for Mike Murphy and Michael Keady, with Group One-winning rider Neil Callan in the saddle.

Image: Alenquer and Tom Marquand celebrate after winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup for William Haggas.

Haggas unleashes Sea The Stars filly

He might not have it all his own way though, taking on the likes of Charlie Fellowes' Madame Peltier and Mystical Air, who carries top weight for the Roger Varian team.

In the following race, red-hot trainer William Haggas unleashes Sea The Stars filly Sea Tsarina in the QuinnBet Second To The Favourite Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4:13) over seven furlongs.

She will have to come up to the standard set by Consensus De Vega, rated 77, for the Varian team whilst Jamie Spencer takes the ride on David Menuisier's Adela Of Champagne.

Watch every race from Fontwell and Yarmouth, live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Wednesday, June 8.