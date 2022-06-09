Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Haggas bids to give The Queen a post-Platinum Jubilee winner at Yarmouth

William Haggas will bid to give The Queen a post-Platinum Jubilee present in the shape of a Yarmouth winner with Clear Day this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The three-year-old gelding lines up in the Download The QuinnBet App Handicap (3:50), making handicap debut at a reasonable level after a 209-day absence.

He was a good third behind Royal Ascot-bound Eldar Eldarov on debut, and although he may never hit them heights, he should be good enough to compete at this more moderate level.

Alan King's consistent performer Paradias looks a solid opponent alongside Roger Varian's Australian Harbour, who has improved for every run and finished second at Nottingham last time out.

Henry and Harry contest trappy heat

In the Read Kevin Blake On attheraces.com Handicap (2:50), last-time winners Henry The Fifth and Harry The Norseman clash for trainers Anthony Carson and Louise Allan in what looks a trappy affair.

Also in the race, four-year-olds Tinchoo and Fred Bear, who was second last time out, provide some stern opposition.

Sandwiched between them two races, King has another fancied runner in Fast Forward, who should head the betting in the 3:20, with Liam Keniry taking the ride after his second at the track last month.

The likeliest danger could be Defferella makes his handicap debut up in trip for David Menuisier and Chasemore Farm.

Three last time out winners in hot handicap

Uttoxeter hosts the evening jumping action, with a hot Class 4 at 8:05 (Treatment Rooms Handicap Hurdle) featuring three last time out winners including Martin Keighley's Duke Of Luckley who was victorious at Southwell last month.

Keiran Burke's Soul Icon and Simon Earle's Rare Clouds also won on their last start, with the former running off bottom weight.

