Platinum Jubilee Stakes: A Case Of You booked for five-furlong Group One at Royal Ascot

The sprinter has won two Group One races, in the Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend and more recently in the Al Quoz Sprint in Meydan; trainer Ado McGuinness has opted for the longer trip of six furlongs at Royal Ascot

Wednesday 8 June 2022 13:19, UK

A Case Of You
Image: A Case Of You looks set to run in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

A Case Of You misses the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday in favour of the Platinum Jubilee later in the week over six furlongs.

Trainer Ado McGuinness feels the likelihood of decent ground and the way the race will be run will be much more in his four-year-old's favour.

The winner of seven of his 15 races, he is a dual Group One winner, the first coming over five furlongs in the Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend and more recently in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai over six furlongs.

On his last outing A Case Of You was third to Brad The Brief in the Greenlands Stakes, again over six furlongs, but he had been third-favourite for the King's Stand behind Wesley Ward's Golden Pal and Australian speedster Nature Strip.

McGuinness said: "With the ground looking decent and the way they'll come back to him over six I just think that race will suit him more.

"The weather doesn't look as if it is going to turn the ground soft so the five-furlong race will be very quick.

"I just feel the six will be a better race for him, he's a horse that likes to warm into a race and it will be a nicer race for him, I hope."

