Royal Ascot: Bay Bridge headlines Prince of Wales's Stakes field with Japanese represented by Shahryar

Trainer John Gosden is anticipating a “fabulous” renewal of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot as his star Lord North takes on chief rival Bay Bridge and Japanese raider Shahryar among seven rivals.

Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge will be a tough nut to crack, having been ultra impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes by five lengths to take his winning sequence to five, while Shahryar brings top-class international form to the table.

Victorious in the race two years ago, Lord North has been confirmed as on target by Gosden, with stablemates Mishriff and Mostahdaf heading for alternative targets.

"Lord North would be the most likely to go there," Gosden told Sky Sports Racing. "Mishriff will wait for the Eclipse and Mostahdaf may well step up in trip in the Hardwicke.

"I was very impressed with Bay Bridge the other day which rather told me I should go to another race, and then with the Japanese horse, it's a fabulous Prince Of Wales's.

"Lord North likes the track so we're looking forward to running him. He's not a young horse anymore but he still enjoys his racing."

Image: Lord North returns to the scene of his 2020 Royal Ascot triumph

On Shahryar, who landed the valuable Sheema Classic in March giving Japanese-trained horses a famous five-timer on Dubai World Cup night, Gosden added: "The Japanese have been buying the best broodmares and stallions and training better and better.

"They're creating really hard athletes. When we raced against them in the Middle East this year we came to them and they just kept going. They are impressive horses."

French mare Grand Glory has been supplemented at a cost of £70,000 for the race on Wednesday. Having won her Group One in the Prix Jean Romanet last season, Grand Glory was sold for €2,500,000 having finished fifth in the Japan Cup.

Her new connections have sent her back into training, however, and she has won a Listed race and a Group Three already this season.

Image: Bay Bridge, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap

William Haggas has two possible runners headed by Addeybb, who was second in the race two years ago although he also has an entry in Tuesday's Wolferton Stakes, while Aidan O'Brien's sole possible is Broome.

Dubai Honour improved in leaps and bounds and was only beaten a length and a half in the Hong Kong Cup. He did slightly disappoint when last seen in Dubai, however. Joseph O'Brien's State Of Rest completes the field.