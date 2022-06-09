Duke of Cambridge Stakes: Jane Chapple-Hyam's Saffron Beach in Royal Ascot contention

Saffron Beach could face the likes of Cheveley Park trio Lights On, Potapova and Bashkirova as well as Aidan O'Brien-trained Mother Earth and German contender Novemba; O'Brien's Changingoftheguard and Charlie Appleby's Nahanni could line up in the Queen's Vase

Saffron Beach won the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes under William Buick in October
Image: Saffron Beach won the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes under William Buick in October

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Group One winner Saffron Beach is among 11 confirmations for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The Falmouth Stakes heroine ran a fine race against the boys when last seen in the Dubai Turf at Meydan when fourth but she must give weight away to all her potential rivals, as much as 5lb to most.

Owners Cheveley Park Stud have a strong hand with Lights On, Potapova and Bashkirova - who beat Potapova at Epsom last week - all engaged.

Ryan Moore rides Mother Earth to victory in Park Express Stakes at The Curragh
Image: Ryan Moore rides Mother Earth to victory in Park Express Stakes at The Curragh

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Mother Earth, and Novemba, trained in Germany, add further interest.

Several Derby also-rans are in the Queen's Vase with O'Brien's Changingoftheguard, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance and Charlie Appleby's Nahanni in line to turn out quickly.

Roger Varian's Eldar Eldarov, John Gosden's Baltic Bird and Fozzy Stack's Ruler Legend are among 21 entries.

Changingoftheguard wins for Aidan O&#39;Brien at Dundalk
Image: Changingoftheguard wins for Aidan O'Brien at Dundalk

This year's Queen Mary looks a red-hot heat with 30 fillies entered.

Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle has won all three of her starts, while Wesley Ward has been talking up Love Reigns.

The Clive Cox-trained Katy Kontent has created in big impression in winning her two starts to date and Dramatised looked well above average when winning for Karl Burke at Newmarket.

Maria Branwell wins at Sandown
Image: Maria Branwell wins at Sandown

Amo Racing have several fillies entered including David Loughnane's Omniqueen, so impressive at York, and David O'Meara's Maria Branwell who is already a winner at Listed level.

There are 72 entries for the Royal Hunt Cup, for which Charlie Hills' Dark Shift is among the market leaders. There are 40 possibles in the Windsor Castle Stakes with O'Brien's Little Big Bear likely to be well fancied.

