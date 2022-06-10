Royal Ascot: Coronation Stakes favourite Homeless Songs waits for weather watch as Falcon Eight returns for Queen Alexandra

Homeless Songs is 5/4 favourite (Sky Bet) for Friday's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after winning Irish 1000 Guineas for trainer Dermot Weld; watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday, June 14

Friday 10 June 2022 17:19, UK

Homeless Songs ridden by Chris Hayes cross the finish to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas
Image: Homeless Songs, ridden by Chris Hayes, crosses the finish to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas

Dermot Weld has warned Homeless Songs will only run in next week's Coronation Stakes if the ground is suitable.

A hugely impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas, she is on target to take part in arguably the most competitive race of the week.

Newmarket Guineas winner Cachet, French Guineas heroine Mangoustine and last year's champion juvenile filly Inspiral are all set to be in opposition, but Weld has reiterated Homeless Songs will not run at Ascot if the ground is too fast.

"Anything she has done since the Curragh she has done nicely and we are all set for next week provided the ground is suitable," said Weld.

"I wouldn't like to see the word firm strongly mentioned in the going."

Last year's Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight got stuck in the mud in the Queen Alexandra Stakes last year but is on course for that race once more.

Falcon Eight and Frankie Dettori win the 2021 Chester Cup
Image: Falcon Eight and Frankie Dettori win the 2021 Chester Cup

"Falcon Eight will run in the Queen Alexandra on the Saturday," said Weld. "He ran in it last year but the ground had come up very testing by the last race.

"He looks just as good a horse this year and I thought he ran an excellent race this year in the Chester Cup (fifth) with 9st 12lb on his back.

"I think he's all set to run a very good race."

