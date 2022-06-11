Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester headlines busy Saturday before Belmont Stakes featuring Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike

Chester headlines a busy Saturday afternoon on Sky Sports Racing, featuring a pair of wide-open handicaps, before focus switches to New York and the returning Kentucky Derby hero.

3.20 Chester - Outgate heads competitive handicap feature

In-form trainer William Haggas sends just one runner to Chester on Saturday but his representative appears to have a leading chance in the Extra Places Every Day At Betway Handicap (3.20).

Thunder Legend boasted fine form in three starts as a two-year-old, when trained by Hugo Palmer, chasing home future Group One winner Modern Games in a red-hot maiden on debut, before getting off the mark at Hamilton in August.

Haggas pitched him into a competitive Ascot handicap over seven furlongs on first start this season, finishing a solid third, before filling the same spot over a mile at Haydock when last seen.

A mark of 84 looks workable, although he faces 13 rivals headed by course and distance winner Outgate and locally-trained dual Chester winner Roman Dragon for Palmer.

3.55 Chester - Spirit Mixer seeks four-timer in valuable heat

Andrew Balding's Spirit Mixer has risen rapidly through the ranks in staying handicaps and arrives for the Edinburgh Gin Boyzlife Handicap (3.55) searching for a four-timer and a quickfire Chester double.

The four-year-old has relished the stamina test of a mile-and-a-half with victories at Salisbury, Chelmsford and here in three outings in May but now steps up to two miles for the first time.

One rival who should have no issue with the marathon trip is Roger and Harry Charlton's top weight Withhold, who reappears for the first time since finishing down the field in the Cesarewitch.

The nine-year-old has to give 9lb to the rest of the field but brings by far the highest class form to the table having won at Listed level two years ago.

Image: Withhold has won seven of his 28 career starts, including two Listed prizes

11.44 Belmont - Kentucky Derby hero returns in Grade One Belmont Stakes

Leg three of the US Triple Crown rounds off a fine day of action with the Grade One Belmont Stakes (11.44pm) from New York.

The race stars 80/1 shock Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike for trainer Eric Reed, with the pair hoping to prove that victory at Churchill Downs was no fluke.

Todd Pletcher pair Mo Donegal - fifth in the Kentucky Derby - and Kentucky Oaks runner-up Nest look the main challengers alongside Peter Pan Stakes winner We The People for Rodolphe Brisset.

Image: Rich Strike, front right, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

