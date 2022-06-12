Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster legend Jawwaal looks for repeat victory as William Buick rides Charlie Appleby debutant

Doncaster hosts a competitive eight-race card on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing, featuring the return of a Town Moor sprinting favourite.

3.57 Doncaster - Jawwaal and Digital clash in competitive handicap

Michael Dods' Jawwaal is back to defend his title in the Suit Direct Lakeside Village Handicap (3.57) having landed this race last year off a 2lb lower mark.

That victory kickstarted a Doncaster double last summer, with the now seven-year-old following up three weeks later for his third course and distance success.

He started 2022 from a lofty mark of 98 but is back down to 94 having been well beaten twice at York in tougher contests than this promises to be.

Kevin Ryan's Digital looks likely to lead the main challenge, with claimer Oisin McSweeney taking off a valuable 5lb.

Ollie Pears' Ready Freddie Go has been inconsistent this season, winning at Thirsk and posting a good effort Catterick last time, but preceded each of those by finishing last at Beverley and York.

2.47 Doncaster - Hat-trick seeking Roxzoff contests strong three-year-old contest

After a slow start to his career, Charlie Hills' Roxzoff has really found his feet, winning four of his last six runs this year and filling the runner-up spot on the other two occasions.

All-Weather victories at Wolverhampton and Southwell have been backed up by wins on the Turf at Brighton and Sandown, with the latter coming over the mile trip, which he tackles again in the Pride Of Pavers Lakeside Village Handicap (2.47).

Adam Kirby comes in for the ride for the first time as he steps up to class-three company for the first time.

Richard Hannon's Laasudood sets the standard on ratings having chased home 1/3 favourite Secret State in a hot-looking Nottingham Novice Stakes last month.

A mark of 87 for his handicap debut could be made to look silly given this colt's impressive pedigree as a full brother to dual winner Thibaan and half-brother to Listed winner Aghareed.

Leading jockey William Buick takes this ride on George Boughey's Sip and Smile, who needs to overturn the form with Roxzoff having come home third at Sandown last time.

2.12 Doncaster - Appleby and Burke unleash two-year-old maidens

The Charlie Appleby and Godolphin team are double-handed for the Baytree Interiors Be Inspired Lakeside Village EBF Maiden Stakes (2.12) over seven furlongs.

Modern Dancer, a son of Kingman and half-brother to Group One winner Ultra, is the pick of stable jockey Buick, while Kirby gets aboard stablemate Ocean Ridge.

Ramz, a 92,000 guineas purchase, represents Karl Burke with the yard having sent out four winners on debut this season from 29 runners.

Of those with previous racecourse experience, David Loughnane's Maxi King boasts the best form, finishing second on debut at Nottingham and fourth at Haydock when last seen.

