Royal Ascot: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle aiming for Group One glory with Rizg in Commonwealth Cup

The most successful female rider in the history of Royal Ascot, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, discusses her four rides on Friday including live outsider Rizg in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

Don't underestimate Rizg in Group One sprint

My boss Imad Alsagar's No Nay Never colt Rizg has been all but written off in the betting for the Group One Commonwealth Cup (3.05) at Ascot on Friday but he's a much better horse than his fancy price suggests.

He was only beaten a length and three-quarters in a Listed race at Newbury last month - a performance that gives him a chance of making a race of it with leading contender El Caballo on a line through the winner Tiber Flow.

William Haggas's smart colt failed by only a short head to beat El Caballo in the valuable 3YO Final on the All-Weather on Good Friday but Rizg was chasing him home with some purpose at the Berkshire venue.

Roger Varian has elected to put the blinkers on him for the first time which could make a big difference as he's tended to lose concentration at the business end of his races. Don't forget, he's only had three runs in his life and is still learning his trade.

I've galloped him in the headgear in Newmarket and have been happy with the way he's taken to it. He should really enjoy the stiff six furlongs as he will probably get further one day and the lively ground is in his favour, too. It's a tough assignment but we're well enough drawn in 14 and I'm expecting a big run.

Image: Doyle has now ridden a number of big winners in the colours of her boss Imad Alsagar

Spencer filly worth her place in Albany

Richard Spencer's horses are in top form which bodes well for his lovely Dark Angel filly Ivory Madonna in the Group Three Albany Stakes (2.30) on Friday.

Her stable companion Waiting All Night ran a cracker to be fifth in the Group Two Coventry Stakes on the opening day so I'm hoping Richard and owner Phil Cunningham will be rewarded with a similar display.

This is a big ask for a two-year-old who has only raced once but her debut run at Goodwood was a promising one and, being a breeze-up filly, she's very professional. She's also quite laid back and relaxed which will be an advantage in front of big crowds on what is forecast to be another steaming hot day.

We're drawn on the far wing in stall one which isn't ideal for an inexperienced filly but I don't need reminding that Bradsell was out there in the Coventry and look what a performance he produced. Little Big Bear also won the Windsor Castle from gate two on Wednesday so we might just be okay over there.

Image: Doyle wins the Coventry Stakes on Bradsell at Royal Ascot

Hoping Carnation is ready to blossom

Pink Carnation arrives at Ascot full of confidence after winning a Nottingham handicap and gets into the Sandringham Stakes (5.00) on Friday off a relative featherweight.

I've never ridden Archie Watson's Clipper Logistics filly but she's improved with every run and shaped at Colwick Park as though this stiff straight mile will be right up her street.

You need a progressive horse to win this race and though she needs to take another big step forward the signs are encouraging. The first time cheekpieces will help her focus in a big field and I'm happy enough to be drawn in stall nine.

Group winner on a nice mark in closing dash

I won the Group Three Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury on Romantic Time last summer and she looks fairly treated on that form in Friday's closing Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (6.10).

She's certainly not short of speed so dropping back to this stiff five furlongs could prove ideal for a filly who has run better than her placings suggest this year.

For a small horse she did well to finish fourth under a big weight in a Newmarket handicap last month and will appreciate carrying almost a stone less this time. It's a hot handicap but I'm hoping she will run a nice race for William Stone and his connections.

Image: Romantic Time won three of her seven starts last season

Can't see past Cachet in Coronation

They don't come any tougher than Cachet who will be hard to beat in the Group One Coronation Stakes (4.20) on Friday.

The Qipco 1,000 Guineas winner ran a great race in defeat in the French version last time, fighting all the way to the line in typically gutsy fashion.

In addition, her match fitness gives her an important edge over John and Thady Gosden's unbeaten Inspiral. Successful in last season's Fillies' Mile, she makes a belated seasonal debut but her trainers wouldn't be running her if they weren't 100 per cent happy with her preparation.

I just feel the combination of tenacity and race fitness will make George Boughey's star very hard to beat under what I'm sure will be another positive ride from her regular partner James Doyle, who gets on with her so well.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft

Watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm