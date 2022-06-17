Royal Ascot: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle chases Classic dream in France on Sunday with Nashwa

Hollie Doyle rides John and Thady's Gosden's Nashwa in Sunday's Group One Prix de Diane at Chantilly; Doyle finished third in Cazoo Oaks on Nashwa at Epsom watch race live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday at 3pm
Sunday 19 June 2022 10:15, UK
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle goes in search of a dream first Classic victory in Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing.
After a busy week at Royal Ascot I will be flying to France on Sunday to ride my boss Imad Alsagar's homebred Nashwa in the French Oaks, the Prix de Diane Longines (3.00) over ten-and-a-half furlongs at Chantilly.
I have been itching to get back on board this lovely filly since her courageous third in the Cazoo Oaks over a mile-and-a-half trip that just stretched her stamina that bit too far.
The turn off foot she's inherited from her sire Frankel should prove a vital part of her armoury over the shorter distance and she has the credentials to run a massive race.
Nashwa proved her aptitude for this kind of trip when impressing in a Listed race at Newbury on the run up to Epsom.
John and Thady Gosden have been happy with her since. She's ideally drawn in stall two and I don't think the predicted easy ground should pose any issues.
It's already been a memorable week thanks to Bradsell's amazing performance in the Coventry but to cap it off with my first Classic win would realise my biggest dreams.
Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft
