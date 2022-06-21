Princess of Wales's Stakes: Newmarket on the agenda for Saeed bin Suroor's Royal Ascot hero Dubai Future

Newmarket's Princess of Wales's Stakes is next on the agenda for easy Royal Ascot winner Dubai Future.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained six-year-old turned the Wolferton Stakes into something of a procession, winning by an eased-down three lengths.

It was a drop in class for the gelding, as he had only been beaten just over five lengths by Shahryar in the Sheema Classic on his penultimate outing.

"He was very impressive. He ran in a Group One race out in Dubai, but that was good from him," said Bin Suroor. "We've always liked him and he's run in some big races.

"We'll step up back up in class now, we're looking at Newmarket, the Princess of Wales's Stakes - a Group Two."

One who just failed at Royal Ascot for the Godolphin trainer was Mawj, who got going too late to catch Aidan O'Brien's Meditate in the Albany Stakes.

Image: Mawj (all blue, centre) chases home Albany Stakes winner Meditate

She is now likely to have a break before possibly stepping up in trip.

Bin Suroor said: "She tries very hard and the winner looks very good. She's a light filly so she'll have a break now and we won't be rushing her.

"The plan now will be to keep her in Group races, she's up to that level we know. We could step her up in trip, she finished her race off well. Seven furlongs will be fine for her.

"The horses ran well, but they always have very tough races at Ascot."