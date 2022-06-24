Live on Sky Sports Racing: My Astra goes for Group Three glory at Newcastle for Tom Marquand and William Haggas

My Astra lines up in the Group Three Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (7:10) for William Haggas, taking on Oaks also-rans Rogue Millennium and Moon De Vega; Gosforth Park Cup (6:35) features several classy veteran sprinters; watch Newcastle, Doncaster, Yarmouth and Chester on Sky Sports Racing

Thursday 23 June 2022

Image: William Haggas sends Listed winner My Astra up to Newcastle for the Group Three feature on Friday

The in-form combo of William Haggas and Tom Marquand look to have an excellent chance of further Group success at Newcastle this evening with My Astra, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The four-year-old filly earnt a rating of 115 after a visually stunning 12-length demolition of a decent Listed field at Ayr last time out, and now steps up to Group level for the G3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (7:10) on the All-Weather surface at Gosforth Park.

That race is the feature on Day two of the Northumberland Plate meeting, but she will face some unexposed types including Tom Clover's Rogue Millennium, who lost her unbeaten record in the Oaks earlier this month.

Other interesting contenders include Sir Michael Stoute's Potapova, Angel Power and Ralph Beckett's Moon De Vega, one place behind Rogue Millennium in the Oaks.

Image: Jockey Jack Mitchell in the winners enclosure after winning the SBK Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes aboard Rogue Millennium

Veteran sprinters do battle in Gosforth Park Cup

Also on an excellent card at Newcastle, the Gosforth Park Cup (6:35) over five furlongs is as ever an ultra-competitive heat, with 14 runners including veteran sprinters Venturous, Dakota Gold and Makanah.

Another that will no doubt relish this challenge is Tim Easterby's Copper Knight, who won this event in 2018.

Trio of tracks to accompany Newcastle action

On a stellar day of action on Sky Sports Racing, cards at Doncaster, Yarmouth and Chester all feature several quality races including some intriguing novice heats with potential stars of the future on show.

The Yorkshire venue has arguably the best race on show as the classy Vintage Choice heads to Town Moor for Haggas, with James Doyle in the saddle for the feature Norfolk Bridge Works Handicap (2:45).

He faces just four rivals, including Nietzsche's Star who is chasing a hat-trick for the Andrew Balding team as well as handicap debutant Maytree Respite (William Muir and Chris Grassick).

Watch every race from Newcastle, Doncaster, Chester and Yarmouth live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, June 24.

