Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle bid to defy mammoth weight in Northumberland Plate

A stellar Saturday of action on Sky Sports Racing is headlined by a highly-competitive renewal of the £150,000 Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

The race affectionally known at the Pitmen's Derby - over two miles on the all-weather surface at Gosforth Park - goes off at 3:30, with Group One-winning stayer Trueshan topping the weights for Hollie Doyle and Alan King.

However, he is carrying a mammoth weight of 10st 8lb, giving away 19lbs or more to the 19 other runners in the race, and could only finish sixth in the race last season, having again been pulled out of the Ascot Gold Cup due to the quick going.

Image: Hollie Doyle

That said, he was won all four of his starts since that run, including the Goodwood Cup, the Long Distance Cup and the Prix Du Cadran.

Several are tightly grouped at the head of the betting, including Hugo Palmer's Rajinsky, as well as Valley Forge, Spirit Mixer - the selection of Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond - and Charlie Appleby's Bandinelli.

In the consolation race for the Plate, the Northumberland Vase (2:55) also looks tricky with Evaluation heading the weights for Keith Dalgleish, having won on his last four starts.

Image: Go Bears Go (purple) is beaten by Ebro River (near side) in the Phoenix Stakes

Above-average renewal of Chipchase

The class race on the card takes place at 2:25, with the Group Three Chipchase Stakes over six furlongs looking an above-standard heat.

William Haggas sends three-year-old filly Sense Of Duty, who gets plenty of weight from the likes of 2020 winner Judicial, Spycatcher and Palmer's Ebro River who has underwhelmed so far this season.

The aforementioned Doyle takes the ride on Group One winner Glen Shiel for Archie Watson.

Four left in tight Midsummer test

As well as racing from Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield, Windsor's afternoon card looks to feature the best of the rest with Listed action in the Midsummer Stakes (3:20).

We are left with four runners after the late withdrawal of Chindit, so it could be Godolphin's Modern News who heads the market after winning in this grade over the course and distance back in May.

Image: William Buick riding Modern News to victory in the Spring Cup at Newbury

The highly-touted Tyrrhenian Sea returns for the Roger Varian team, having been beaten in the Easter Classic on All-Weather Finals Day, whilst My Oberon and Perotto are also worthy runners in the £40,000 feature.

