Sunday on Sky Sports Racing: bet365 Summer Cup the feature on excellent jumps card at Uttoxeter

One of the summer jumping highlights takes place at Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon as they host the £85,000 bet365 Summer Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The staying handicap chase (3:00) has again attracted an excellent field, with 18 going to post including veteran performers Kildisart and Jerrysback, who comes into this race having won well at Cartmel on his last start for trainer Ben Haslam.

The Sean and Peter Bowen combo send Francky Du Berlais to the race, a horse who tends to thrive in these conditions, having landed the Summer Plate at Market Rasen last season.

He also won the Staffordshire Plate at this track on last chase start in April, but has been raised 8lb for that victory.

Exelerator Express heads the weights for the Neil Mulholland team, with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle, while the in-form Joe Tizzard team send Sizing Cusimano, having won this race last year.

Lermoos Legend in fine form

The bet365 Handicap Chase (3:35) isn't as competitive as the feature but looks a tricky heat, with the unexposed Lermoos Legend heading the market, again for the Bowen team.

The seven-year-old has thrived in recent starts, having won five of his last six races, albeit at a much lower level than this race and he carries bottom weight.

Top-weight Eritage has plenty of back-class, having won for the Paul Nicholls yard but has since been moved to Syd Hosie, falling on stable debut last time out.

Us And Them, placed at Grade One level back in 2019 for the Joseph O'Brien team, would have an excellent chance if finding that level of form here for the Alan Jones yard.

Competitive flat action at Windsor

Afternoon flat action comes from Windsor, with hat-trick-seeking Pride Of Nepal heading a good field of 13 in the Follow Us On Twitter/Instagram Vickers.Bet Handicap (3:50).

Apprentice rider Cameron Noble takes the ride for the Jeremy Scott team, and is the only last time out winner in the field.

Image: Windsor racecourse

The most interesting horse on the Windsor card runs in the Class 3 handicap at 2:45, as Chief White Face runs for the fifth time under William Buick for Richard Hughes.

He has not finished outside the front three in all four starts to date, finishing second at Goodwood last time out.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, June 26.