Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Windsor hosts Monday jumping and flat action

Something for everyone on Sky Sports Racing today as Windsor's excellent Monday fare continues alongside some good summer jumping from Southwell.

The highlight at Windsor comes again in the Sprint Series (6:15), with a high-quality field of six going to post.

Saturday's Chipchase Stakes was won by Sense Of Duty, but go back eight years and it was Danzeno, top weight this evening, who was claiming Group success, back then on the turf track.

He takes on a string of unexposed rivals, including Richard Hannon's Witch Hunter, who himself was second at Listed level as a two-year-old and finished second in the Sprint Cup earlier this season - Ryan Moore takes the ride.

Another to consider is Sterling Knight who looks to have improved for the Ed Dunlop team this season.

He ran at Royal Ascot in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse last time out, and whilst well-beaten in 15th, he was not disgraced, beaten less than five lengths. This is an easier assignment and could run well.

Silver Gunning to get back to best

In the following race (6:45), an intriguing Class 3 handicap sees Silver Gunn bid to get back to his best after a poor run when favourite last time out.

He won two starts ago at the track but couldn't back that up, with the re-opposing Jewel In The Crown finishing second on that occasion.

Anythingtoday also finished second last time out over course and distance.

Hell Red to continue winning run?

The class race at Southwell comes at 2:00, with the Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls sending Hell Red into a novice chase, bidding to remain unbeaten over fences.

The five-year-old won at Uttoxeter during the Royal meeting, beating Maskia by a neck on that occasion.

And The New, Byzantine Empire and Restandbethankful are the three opponents, with the latter possibly the most interesting.

The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old won three times over hurdles and if getting back to that form, would have an excellent chance this afternoon.

Watch every race from Southwell and Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, June 27.