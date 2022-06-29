Scope passes away: Ralph Beckett ace loses life after suffering fracture during routine exercise on gallops

Scope won the Group One Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp at the end of last season; trainer Ralph Beckett confirmed his star stayer suffered a fatal injury during 'routine exercise' on the gallops on Wednesday morning

Scope (near side) in action on his last start in the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury

Trainer Ralph Beckett has confirmed Group One winner Scope has sadly had to be put down due to injury.

The four-year-old chestnut rose through the ranks last season, signing off his campaign with a career-high in the top-class Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp last October, and had resumed with a neck second at Newbury in mid-May.

However, Beckett - who enjoyed a superb day at the Curragh on Saturday when colt Westover won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby - posted on his website on Wednesday to share the news that Scope had sadly lost his life.

Image: Scope won the Group One Prix Royal-Oak in October last year

The update said: "Saturday June 25 2022 was a special day for everyone involved with Westover. He was extremely impressive in the Irish Derby, winning by 7 lengths.

"Sadly I have some bad news too. Scope was put down this morning after fracturing his right hind cannon bone and pastern, whilst at routine exercise.

"Having trained him, his entire family, and won a Group One with him last Autumn, he meant a great deal to us and we will miss him sorely."