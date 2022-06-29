Coral-Eclipse: Stone Age misses Sandown as trainer Aidan O'Brien votes in favour of Belmont Derby trip

Stone Age will sidestep Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in favour of a trip to America the following weekend.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Galileo colt was hugely impressive in winning a Navan maiden and the Derby Trial at Leopardstown on his first two starts of the season, but could finish only sixth in the Derby at Epsom.

O'Brien decided against running in last Saturday's Irish Derby at the Curragh, instead favouring a return to a-mile-and-a-quarter in the Eclipse.

However, the Ballydoyle handler has now decided to prepare for a trans-Atlantic trip for the Belmont Derby, where he is likely to clash with Charlie Appleby's Breeders' Cup and French 2,000 Guineas winner Modern Games, who is set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

O'Brien, who won last year's Belmont race with Bolshoi Ballet, said: "Stone Age will go to Belmont the following weekend instead.

"It will give him another week and obviously it's against three-year-olds only. We can step up again after that, depending on how that goes."

Image: High Definition heads to the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing

O'Brien, who won his sixth Eclipse with St Mark's Basilica 12 months ago, will not be represented in this year's renewal.

He also left Coronation Cup third High Definition and Group Three winner Aikhal in the Eclipse at Monday's confirmation stage, but that pair too have alternative targets.

"High Definition is going to go to the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud the following day and Aikhal is going to go to the Grand Prix de Paris the following week (July 14)," the trainer added.

Setback rules Real World out of Sandown bid

Real World will miss Saturday's Coral-Eclipse following a setback, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has revealed.

Runner-up to Baaeed on his last two starts in Newbury's Lockinge Stakes and in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, the Godolphin handler was preparing to step the five-year-old back up in trip for Sandown's Group One feature.

Image: Baaeed eases away from Real World and Order Of Australia at Royal Ascot

Dettori had been pencilled in to ride the dual Group Two winner, who would have been bidding to give the in-form handler a 195th Group One success.

However, Bin Suroor reports the general 7/1 chance will miss the 10-furlong contest.

Image: Saeed bin Suroor has thrown his support to Frankie Dettori after the jockey's split from John and Thady Gosden

"Frankie is our man, but unfortunately the horse is not going to run," Bin Suroor told the PA news agency.

"Frankie has been my friend for the last 30 years - we have travelled all over the world together and we wanted to use him, but unfortunately the horse coughed and scoped badly, so we decided not to run. It is disappointing, but you don't run when they are not well.

"We will see how he is, but we will hope to use Frankie when there is something for him."