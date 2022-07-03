Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hurricane Lane and Charlie Appleby go in search of Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud glory

Charlie Appleby bids for more Group One glory with Hurricane Lane this afternoon in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (3:00) at the French venue, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:00 Saint-Cloud - Strong international challenge for French Group One

The British and Irish challenge makes up five of the nine runners in the 12-furlong contest, won last year by Aidan O'Brien's Broome who since took the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

This year he sends High Definition to the race with Ryan Moore in the saddle - he's been something of an enigma in recent starts but was an excellent neck second behind Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup earlier this season.

Image: Hurricane Lane and William Buick coming home to win the Cazoo St Leger Stakes

Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane will likely go off a short-price favourite for the Godolphin team, having finished third in last year's Arc and also taking the Grand Prix de Paris.

However, he did put in an underwhelming seasonal reappearance last time out in the Hardwicke, behind the aforementioned Broome - William Buick takes the ride.

Triple German Group One winner Alpinista also lines up for the Sir Mark Prescott team, having won on her last five starts, although this is possibly her toughest test to date.

Image: Luke Morris riding Alpinista (grey, nearest) coming home to win The British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes

2021 Irish Derby second Lone Eagle and last time out winner Third Realm (Roger Varian) make up the rest of the strong British challenge.

The home team is led by Mare Australis, who won a Group Two at Chantilly last time out.

2:15 Saint-Cloud - Last time out winners clash in competitive handicap

Arguably the most competitive heat of the afternoon comes at 2:15, with the Handicap des Hauts de Seine featuring 16 runners, with many of the contenders taking each other on again.

Two of some interest would be Santa Zoo and Panjaman, with both runners having won on their last starts.

The former has returned from a break in fine form, taking a Nantes handicap before bagging a £35,000 handicap at this track.

9:40 Belmont - Drop in grade for Cheermeister

Grade Three winner Cheermeister could well be the answer in the Perfect Sting Stakes tonight, dropping in grade after finishing seventh in better company last time out.

The highlight on the New York card will not feature last year's winner Truth Hurts, but Love And Thunder does run, having improved for the move Stateside from the John and Thady Gosden yard.

He won an Allowance contest at this venue last time out for the Chad Brown team, but will have build on that to feature here.

