Lillie Langtry Stakes: Free Wind set for third Group Two tilt at Glorious Goodwood

Connections of Free Wind, who overcame trouble in running to run out a remarkable winner of the Lancashire Oaks, may resist setting their sights on pitching her into top-class company - for the time being, at least.

Making her belated seasonal debut in the Group Two contest at Haydock last Saturday, the George Strawbridge-owned filly found herself short of room on the rail when making her challenge with two furlongs to race.

Badly hampered, she lost ground and was switched around horses by jockey Robert Havlin, before powering home to score by and impressive two and a quarter lengths.

The daughter of Galileo, who signed off last term with victory in the Park Hill at Doncaster, may bid for a third successive Group Two prize, rather than taking an immediate step up in class.

Though she holds an entry in the Yorkshire Oaks next month, a step up to a mile and six furlongs could be on the cards, according to Thady Gosden, who trains in partnership with his father, John.

"The obvious race for her would be the Lilly Langtry at Goodwood (July 30)," said Gosden.

"She has come out of the race well and we will obviously have to take a look at that first. "She ran well, despite running into a bit of trouble in running at Haydock.

"It is not very often you see a horse have that happen in the last furlong and then still manage to pick up and win at all, let alone win well.

"We are obviously very pleased with her and she has taken it in her stride."