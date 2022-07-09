Today on Sky Sports Racing: Richard Hannon's Chindit primed to take out Ascot Summer Mile

Ascot's excellent Summer Mile card as well as International Group One racing from Belmont headlines a big Saturday of action on Sky Sports Racing.

3:35 Ascot - No Baaeed, no problem for Chindit?

The feature race on Ascot's first Saturday card since the Royal meeting, the Group Two Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile (3:35) has attracted a good field of seven, with Richard Hannon's Chindit expected to head the market.

The four-year-old got his season off to the perfect start with a smooth success in the Doncaster Mile, before finishing third and fourth in the Lockinge and Queen Anne respectively, behind the brilliant unbeaten Baaeed.

Image: William Buick riding Modern News to victory in the Spring Cup at Newbury

With no Baaeed to worry about here, the Hannon colt should take all the beating, although doesn't have much in hand on ratings over the rest of the field.

Spring Cup winner Modern News again takes on My Oberon, with the latter rattling home to land the Listed Midsummer Stakes at Windsor last month by a head - Hollie Doyle is an eye-catching jockey booking on the Godolphin horse.

Others to note include Mutasaabeq for the Shadwell team, who has placed at Group Two and Three level this season, and Tactical for The Queen, who ran well in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

3:43 Chester - Laneqash looking to land second win

The Shadwell team also have an excellent chance of taking another big race on the Roodee, with Laneqash a likely short-price favourite for the Listed City Plate (3:43) at Chester for the Roger Varian team.

He hasn't looked overly straightforward in eight career starts, having failed to win since a debut success at Ascot.

This season, he was a good second beaten a nose by Pogo at Group Three level, but was a bitter disappointment when finishing last of six as favourite at Newmarket last month.

Alternatives in the race include Oscula for the George Boughey team, having taken a Listed race at Carlisle earlier this season, and Misty Grey for Tom Dascombe, who is yet to have a winner at his new base in Lambourn.

10:12 Belmont - Dettori takes Appleby ride in Derby

After a shock defeat on Inspiral yesterday in the Falmouth Stakes, Frankie Dettori heads Stateside for a pair of big rides for Charlie Appleby in the Belmont Oaks and Derby.

Both races are over the ten-furlong trip at the New York venue, with Aidan O'Brien pulling off a remarkable double last year with Santa Barbara and Bolshoi Ballet respectively.

Image: Stone Age stretches well clear of Glory Daze to win the Leopardstown Derby Trial with ease

This time around, he runs one-time Epsom Derby favourite Stone Age in the Derby, with Ryan Moore in the saddle. Moore also takes the ride on Concert Hall, having finished fourth in the Epsom Oaks and the Pretty Polly Stakes.

Dettori takes over from William Buick on Oaks also-ran With The Moonlight as well as Nations Pride, who finished eighth in the Derby.

