Hollie Doyle blog: No Modern News in Summer Mile but six shots at Ascot success before Deauville trip

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle misses out on the chance to ride Modern News in the Summer Mile Stakes but has six more chances of success at Ascot on Saturday before a trip to France.

Stamina is Crusade's strongest suit

I team up with Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin team in the Magnum Classic Ice Cream Handicap (4.10) on Wild Crusade, who faces only two rivals for a decent prize.

He ran well in defeat in a similar mile-and-a-half handicap at York's Dante Festival, when he was sent off favourite, but the horse who beat him, Al Quareem, boosted the form by finishing second in the Group Three Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on Thursday.

The son of Dubawi stays strongly but will have his credentials tested by Israr, who was a good third behind Bahrain Trophy winner Deauville Legend in the King George V Handicap at the Royal Meeting over this course and distance.

Completing the trio in a tight little form puzzle is Wild Crusade's unbeaten stable companion Warren Point, who is stepping up in trip with Tom (Marquand) on board for the first time.

Image: Doyle gets just her ninth ride for top trainer Charlie Appleby on Wild Crusade

Tabdeed out to erase Royal disappointment

We were expecting a big run from Tabdeed in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot but everything went wrong at the start when he was almost knocked over by a loose horse drawn next to us.

Archie Watson's gelding had been placed in Listed races at Windsor and Haydock Park before that mishap so has every chance of getting back on track in the £100,000 Betfred Heritage Handicap (3.00).

Raasel, who beat us at Haydock, franked the form by winning the Group Three Coral Charge at Sandown last weekend. The forecast quick ground will suit him and I have several fancied horses around me in stall seven to take me into the race.

Image: Tabdeed (blue and white) wins the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury

Even gallop the key to Caldwell

I'm relying on a good even gallop for Michael Scudamore's Caldwell in the Hi-Speed Services Handicap (2.25) - a horse I won with on the All-Weather back in the spring.

He can be a bit keen in his races as he was when I finished a second on him over two miles at Kempton last month but one-mile-and-six-furlongs on this stiff track will play to his strengths if I can get him to settle.

Later, I'm looking forward to riding the ultra-reliable Don't Tell Claire for Dan and Claire Kubler in the Village Hotels Fillies' Handicap (4.45). She has a big weight to carry but should again appreciate racing against her own sex after running with some credit in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Don't Tell Claire won a better fillies' race over course and distance last September but remains higher in the handicap.

Image: Don't Tell Claire and Liam Keniry win at Sandown in 2020

I also ride newcomer The Bullion Bomber in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (1.50) for Tadbeed's owners Lone Star Investments. I've never sat on him at home but he's a scopey son of Mehmas who will improve for the experience, whatever he achieves on debut.

Finally, I'm on an old star in the Ascot Sebastian's Action Trust Christmas In July Handicap (5.15). Mr Tyrrell has been a schoolmaster at Richard Hannon's for years but still retains his ability at the age of eight so I'm hoping he goes well off a decent mark.

Gunning for Listed success in France

I'm flying to France on Sunday to ride smart sprinter Garrus for Charlie Hills in the Listed Prix Des Ris-Orangis (4.25) at Deauville.

The six-year-old was unable to make his presence felt in the Group One Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot but had run some nice races in defeat before that, including when agonisingly denied in the Group Three Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in April.

This six furlongs is ideal for a horse who won a Group Three at the track in August last year and should appreciate the drop in grade.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft