Newmarket July Festival: Jimi Hendrix produces fine tune to win bet365 Mile Handicap for red-hot Rob Hornby

Jimi Hendrix played all the right notes as Ralph Beckett's good week continued apace in the bet365 Mile Handicap at Newmarket.

Hot on the heels of Group One success with Prosperous Voyage, Beckett and Rob Hornby teamed up again to great effect.

Third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, the winner was sent off the 5/2 favourite and just got the better of Positive Impact by a short head.

"He's done very well since Ascot physically and he fell asleep coming out of the stalls today, at Ascot he did it the other way around," said Beckett. "He's a big tall horse with size and scope so he should develop through the year as well. I'm sure we'll go up in trip at some stage. He was actually in over 10 furlongs yesterday.

"We've no big plan, this was it really, he's owned by a syndicate so it's great for them to have a winner on July Cup day."

Jimi Henrix's victory sparked a remarkable day for Hornby with the jockey going on to ride Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to victory in the feature July Cup.

Image: Jimi Hendrix (left) and Positive Impact battle it out at Newmarket's July course

Emotional win for Crager family

Miss Carol Ann (6/1) was an emotional victor in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap for owner/breeder Bill Crager.

The Roger Varian-trained filly was making her handicap debut having been searching for black type since winning first time out. Partnered by Jack Mitchell, Miss Carol Ann held off Silken Petals by a neck.

Crager said: "Her dam, Miss Katie Mae, was named after my daughter and this is her first foal who is named after my mother. I remembered to bring a memento with me today that my mum was holding when she died. It clearly brought us luck.

"She's a good filly, we'll go back in up class now and look for some black type."

Image: Miss Carol Ann and Jack Mitchell (left) get past Silken Petals at Newmarket

Ismail Mohammed's well-bred newcomer Alseyoob (9/1) made every yard of the running in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

By Lope De Vega, she is related to Alfred Nobel and is from the family of New Approach. She cost 125,000 guineas and clearly knew her job. Bounced out by Sean Levey, she held on to beat Luckin Brew by half a length.

Image: Alseyoob (right) and Sean Levey on the way to winning the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Mohammed said: "She's been going well at home. We'll see how she comes out of this before deciding what is next, but Sean was very happy with her. We had Zain Claudette last year and I'm not sure what is wrong with her this season, but this filly has the same quality.

"They are different types, this filly has stamina in her pedigree, and plenty of quality. I expected her to run well, she's our second two-year-old winner, the first was 125/1! I was confident this filly would win, but I kept quiet!"