Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter, Brighton, Yarmouth and Lingfield headline busy Wednesday of action

Kauto The King lines up in a bid for a fourth victory in a row at Uttoxeter (4:43); elsewhere, William Buick will aim to go one better on Princeville at Yarmouth (6:15); watch all the action live on Sky Sports Racing
Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:47, UK
A quartet of meetings – including jumping and flat action – headline an excellent Wednesday on Sky Sports Racing.
Joe Tizzard's in-form chaser Kauto The King chases down a fourth straight success, having landed the odds in fine style at Newton Abbot on his last two starts.
The eight-year-old stays in Class 3 company here but does shoulder top weight, carrying 3lb more than his nearest rival Seddon, from the Harry Whittington stable.
Texard was an impressive winner in Class 2 last time out at Uttoxeter over two miles - he steps up in trip but down in class and looks an interesting runner for Philip Armson and the David Pipe yard.
Versatility completes the quartet for Danni O'Neill and Gavin Sheehan.
Two-year-old colt Princeville ran well on debut despite being a beaten favourite, finishing second at Yarmouth a fortnight ago for the William Buick and Charlie Appleby combo.
Buick keeps the ride and should take plenty of beating, although a whole host of interesting novices line up in opposition.
Al Dasim was second last time out and has since been moved from Clive Cox to the Kevin Philippart De Foy yard, whilst Mia Paradis was also second at this venue last time out for the John Butler team.
Seamus Mullins' Vin Rouge won at Lingfield and Kempton last month and now returns to the former track attempting to bring up the hat-trick.
The four-year-old gelding will have to defy a class hike, jumping from Class 6 to 4, with George Downing in the saddle.
Two horses in the race return from mammoth absences, with both Blame It On Sally (Alan King) and Oleg (Paul Nicholls) returning from over 600 days off the track.
Dance To Paris has run disappointingly since a good second in the Chester Plate earlier this season, whilst Hugo Palmer runs Good Soul, with James Doyle in the saddle.
