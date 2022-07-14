Today on Sky Sports Racing: El Bodegon, Piz Badile and Eldar Eldarov set for Grand Prix de Paris

A pair of Derby runners-up in Piz Badile and El Bodegon join the exciting Eldar Eldarov in a strong travelling team running in this evening’s Group One Grand Prix de Paris (7:50), live on Sky Sports Racing.

7:50 ParisLongchamp - Trio of overseas contenders in French Group One

Irish Derby second Piz Badile put in a career best at the Curragh last month behind runaway winner Westover, and was subsequently supplemented by the Donnacha O'Brien team for this 12-furlong heat at the cost of €15,000.

James Ferguson's El Bodegon was a Group One winner as a two-year-old in France, and put in an excellent run behind subsequent Coral-Eclipse victor Vadeni in the French Derby.

Image: El Bodegon for the James Ferguson team

He steps up in distance here but could well improve for the trip, whilst Eldar Eldarov drops back after winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.

David Egan keeps the ride on Roger Varian's three-year-old, who remains unbeaten through three starts.

The home team is headed by the in-form L'Astronome and Simca Mille, although both step up in class here and look to have a bit to find.

Image: David Egan and Eldar Eldarov on the way to an impressive victory at Nottingham

8:35 ParisLongchamp - Quickthorn bids for first Group Two

Also on an excellent evening card in France, Hughie Morrison's Quickthorn takes on five rivals in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil (8:35), with Tom Marquand travelling over for the ride.

The five-year-old was an ultra-tough winner of the Henry II Stakes at Sandown earlier this season but faces a new set of opponents this evening up in grade.

Image: Quickthorn was a winner at Sandown last season

Tip Of The Spear is a notable runner, having moved to the yard of Mario Baratti after two victories from three starts in Ireland, including a good Cork handicap last time out.

Diamantis and Jannah Flower are other last time out winners, whilst The Good Man was third behind Skazino in this level on last start.

2:30 Chepstow - Apprentices on show at Chepstow

The domestic fare comes from Chepstow and Worcester, with an intriguing apprentice sprint handicap the pick of the action from the Welsh venue at 2:30.

Chris Mason's pacey duo Glamorous Breeze and Just Glamorous both have losing runs going back at least five starts, but the former in particular comes into this heat with a string of good efforts and will take some beating under William Cox.

Son Of Sammie, a winner on penultimate start, is another to note for the Archie Watson team and exciting apprentice Harry Davies.

Others of interest include Under Curfew (Tony Carroll) and Evasive Power (Robyn Brisland).

Thursday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, Chepstow and Worcester, live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, July 14.