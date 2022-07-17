Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien pair Blackbeard and The Antarctic aim for Chantilly Group glory

Aidan O’Brien sends two in search of Group glory at Chantilly on Sunday, while champion trainer Paul Nicholls fields a strong squad at Newton Abbot, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.33 Chantilly - Speedy Blackbeard and The Antarctic head to France

Team Ballydoyle head to France with two darts to fire at the Group Two Darly Prix Robert Papin (1.33pm), a contest that has been dominated by British trainers in recent years.

O'Brien will be hoping it is Ireland's turn to land the decorated juvenile prize, taken for the last eight years by raiders from across the channel.

Leading O'Brien's charge is Railway Stakes runner-up Blackbeard as the son of No Nay Never bids to get back to winning ways having been a beaten favourite both at Royal Ascot in the Coventry Stakes and again at the Curragh last time.

He faces just five rivals here, including stablemate The Antarctic, another whose last two runs have ended in defeat, most recently when third in the Listed Tipperary Stakes.

O'Brien, who last won the race in 1999 with Rossini, calls on the services on two local jockeys with loritz Medizabal booked for Blackbeard and Mickael Barzalona aboard The Antarctic.

Andre Fabre's Belbek leads the home challenge having successfully landed the Group Three Prix du Bois Longines over course and distance last month, beating reopposing rival Lova.

Image: Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore together after The Antarctic's victory on debut at Tipperary

2.15 Newton Abbot - Nicholls pair meet four-timer-seeking Balkardy

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls saddles half of the four-runner field for the Racing Partnership Novices' Chase (2.15pm) at Newton Abbot in what looks a fascinating contest.

The promising-looking Skatman made a winning debut over fences over this course and distance last month, building on the back of six good efforts over hurdles, including two victories.

Stable jockey Harry Cobden takes the ride on Skatman, with Angus Cheleda aboard stablemate Hell Red who, having impressed in his first two starts over fences was a disappointing last of four when sent off a hot favourite at Southwell last time.

The minimum trip of two miles could be to blamed for that effort and it is significant to see Nicholls make a huge leap to this three-miles-and-two-furlong journey.

One to potentially spoil the Nicholls part is Evan Williams' Balkardy, a winner of his last three starts, albeit in lesser company than he faces here.

Image: Hell Red has made a promising start to life over fences

3.25 Newton Abbot - Hat-trick seeker My Lady Grey goes for in-form Tizzard

Since taking over the training license from his father, Joe Tizzard's record at Newton Abbot is eight victories from 15 runners (53 per cent) and he sends another two to the Devon track this weekend.

Hat-trick seeker My Lady Grey accounts for two of Tizzard's eight victories here and returns for the David Incles 80th Birthday Mares' Handicap Chase (3.25pm).

Up just 1lb for her latest success last month, My Lady Grey should have every chance against three rivals, although Debra Hamer's Cresswell Queen looks a serious threat.

A winner of just one of her seven starts over hurdles, Cresswell Queen appears to have adapted well to the larger obstacles and ran out a clear winner on debut at Ffos Las last month.

