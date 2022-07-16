Hackwood Stakes: Minzaal bounces back to his best to win Newbury Group Three for Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley

Owen Burrow's classy operator Minzaal bounced back to his best to pick up the Group Three bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

It was the four-year-old's first success since landing the Gimcrack during an impressive juvenile season and he justified his handler's decision to lower his sights slightly, having taken part in some hot sprinting contests since.

Wokingham winner Rohaan looked likely to back-up his Royal Ascot success when hitting the front a furlong from home, but it was the 4/1 co-favourite who took command in the closing stages and hit the line strongly in the hands of Jim Crowley.

Rohaan faded into fourth in the final half-furlong with Go Bears Go and Dubawi Legend finishing second and third respectively having always been to the fore towards the stands rail.

It was a second victory in the race in three years for Burrows, who adds to Tabdeed's success in 2020, and his 10th winner of the season saw him land a big Saturday prize for the second weekend in a row following Anmaat's victory in last weekend's John Smith's Cup at York.

Image: Minzaal (blue and white, centre) beats Go Bears Go (purple, left) at Newbury

Crowley said: "I was really pleased with him. I really thought he was going to win at Royal Ascot, so I was disappointed. He travelled a bit too well at Ascot that day and with the cheekpieces off, he did well. He coped with the ground.

"His action and his best form would suggest he is better with a bit of cut.

"He didn't surprise me in regards to ground today as he is a very high-class horse, who won a Gimcrack and was second in a Middle Park.

Image: Jim Crowley grins after Minzaal's victory at Newbury

"It is just nice we have got him back on track and hopefully he will step up into Group One company. It's nice to have winners like this on big days."

Burrows: "We went to Ascot and thought he was in great nick and we tried something - putting the cheekpieces on him and it didn't work. Jim just felt he travelled a bit too well off a strong pace and he was bang there a furlong and a half down, but within that last furlong he was a spent force. We went back to what we know and we are thrilled to get him back.

"It is what it is. If we could all turn back time we would all be geniuses, wouldn't we?

"He is so laid back, so we thought we would just try something, but it didn't work, so you live and learn.

"He handles that fast ground but Jim is adamant he is better with a bit of cut. Who knows what it will be at Haydock, but quite often there is a little bit of juice up there, so the Sprint Cup is on the cards."