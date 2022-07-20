Today on Sky Sports Racing: Domestic action returns alongside Grade One jumping at Saratoga

Domestic action returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday with all-weather meetings from Lingfield and Southwell accompanying Grade One jumping Stateside.

2:45 Lingfield - Morrison and Balding contest hot handicap

Three-year-old take on older opponents in a competitive renewal of the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (2:45) at Lingfield on Wednesday.

The most intriguing three-year-old is arguably Tango Tonight, who is having just a fifth run and was at his best last time out, getting a first career success for the Hughie Morrison team at Wolverhampton.

The potential rivals include Tack, for The Queen, Melody Cher and Kaatibb, whilst Big Narstie heads the weights and drops down into Class 4 company.

4:05 Southwell - Dark Shot sneaks in as bottom weight

Nine-year-old Dark Shot makes his 95th career start this afternoon but will carry one of his lowest weights, sneaking in off 8st 9lb in the Southwell feature (4:05).

Rated as high as 90 in his pomp, Dark Shot is now rated 71, having not won this season but did rattle off three victories in 2021, including off a mark of 72 for the Scott Dixon team.

In a competitive Class 3, plenty look to have a decent chance including the likes of Russco, Theotherside and Twilight Madness, who has finished third on his last three runs.

6:05 Saratoga - De Boinville bids for international success

Nico De Boinville makes a rare trip to Saratoga to ride in the Grade One A P Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase Stakes, although it's a horse he knows well that he partners Stateside.

Pistol Whipped, formerly trained by Nicky Henderson, is the mount of De Boinville, who is making his debut for trainer Leslie Young having finished second in the Grade One Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle on his final outing for the Seven Barrows handler.

Image: Constitution Hill ridden by Nico de Boinville wins the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Several other recognised names run in the jumps feature, including Chief Justice, a winner at the Grand National festival for Gordon Elliott, and Adonis winner Redicean.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Southwell and Saratoga live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, July 20.