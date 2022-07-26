Today on Sky Sports Racing: Philip Hobbs' Leapaway looking to give weight away all round at Worcester

Competitive flat action at Yarmouth accompanies some classy summer jumping at Worcester on a decent Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing.

6:00 Worcester - Course and distance winners clash

Philip Hobbs' Leapaway bids to give weight away all round in the feature Pershore Plum Festival Land O'Plums Handicap Chase (6:00), having won at the track last September at Class 2 level.

Here he drops into a Class 3, but takes on some interesting rivals including Fergal O'Brien's Bathiva, who landed a Southwell novice hurdle last time out.

Texard, a disappointment in the Summer Plate, returns to calmer waters after two wins prior to that run at Market Rasen for the David Pipe and Philip Armson duo, who teamed up yesterday to win at Newton Abbot with Texard.

Robert Walford's Elios D'Or - a course and distance winner - could also run a big race under Brendan Powell.

2:45 Yarmouth - Unexposed Prescott handicap debutant steps up

Gordons Aura takes a familiar route for the Sir Mark Prescott team, stepping markedly up in trip on handicap debut and could be well treated.

Last seen finishing five lengths behind Yonafis, now rated 91, the three-year-old has a mark of just 66 and will no doubt improve for the increase in stamina test.

Of the others, Appier racked up a four-timer earlier this season and should go well for apprentice rider Harry Burns.

7:05 Worcester - Skelton's Ashoka tops field of ten

Ashoka is the class act over at Worcester in the FBC Manby Bowdler Handicap Hurdle (7:05), with Tristan Durrell taking off a valuable 7lb for the Dan Skelton team.

Fergal O'Brien could well have the favourite though, with Accidental Rebel chasing down a three-timer following wins at Ludlow and Uttoxeter.

Image: Dan Skelton

Also of interest is Northern Bound, who won over fences at the venue last time out for the Ben Pauling team, but returns to the smaller obstacles here.

Tuesday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, July 26.