Today on Sky Sports Racing: James Doyle set to star at Doncaster on Saturday as Savvy Victory goes for feature handicap

A quality Doncaster card is the focus on Saturday afternoon on Sky Sports Racing, followed by evening entertainment from Lingfield, as well as Grade One action from Saratoga and Del Mar.

3.27 Doncaster - Savvy Victory heads quality quartet for feature clash

James Doyle could well be the star of the show at Doncaster on Saturday as the dual British Classic-winning jockey is booked for five top rides.

In the feature Eric Roberts Memorial Handicap (3.27pm) he teams up with trainer Sean Woods on classy three-year-old Savvy Victory, where they take on three older rivals in the class two mile-and-a-quarter contest.

Doyle was on board for the first time when pitched into Group Two company in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, finishing last of the six, but a step back in trip and against lesser opposition could see a return to winner's enclosure.

The chief threat could well come from William Haggas' five-year-old Protagonist, who made a promising start to life with his new trainer when finishing fourth in a similar contest at Sandown earlier this month.

Formerly trained by Jessica Harrington, Protagonist has been operating at this sort of level for the last two years and his experience could well prove crucial in this small field affair.

Keith Dalgleish's Chichester is top rated on 100 but needs to bounce back from two disappointing efforts at Ascot and York, while Saeed bin Suroor's lightly-raced Moving Light completes the line-up and makes a first start since October last year.

Image: Moving Light and Callum Shepherd win at Leicester

2.17 Doncaster - Four last-winners clash in competitive handicap

Doyle gets aboard one of four last-time winners in a highly competitive renewal of the UNISON Supporting Your Community Handicap (2.17) at Doncaster.

Paul Midgley sends progressive sprinter Sherdil forward after back-to-back victories at Beverley and even a 10lb rise in the ratings might not be enough to halt his progress.

Declan Carroll's Sheikh Maz Mahood is unexposed after just four career starts but got off the mark at Musselburgh last month.

Consistency has been the issue for recent Ayr winner Glory Hallelujah from the Nigel Tinkler yard, who place first-time blinkers on in the hope of further improvement.

Top weight May Blossom, the ride of Adam Kirby for David O'Meara, brings the most experience of these three-year-olds, making a 20th career start, turned out quickly from a fifth-placed effort here two weeks ago.

Image: Doncaster hosts a top seven-race card on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

6.45 Lingfield - Come On Girl stars for in-form Appleby

Trainer Michael Appleby has been in flying form this month, sending out 14 winners already, including the returning Come On Girl.

The popular grey mare takes top weight for the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (6.45) at Lingfield having won over course and distance 10 days ago.

That was the five-year-old's third victory at the track and she looks the one to beat once again.

A total of 11 rivals will try their hand including Michael Attwater's recent Chelmsford winner Real Estate and Robyn Brisland's Big Impact.

Watch every race from Doncaster, Lingfield, Saratoga and Del Mar live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, July 30