Racing League tables: London and The South lead the way after week one as Sean Levey dominates jockeys' title race

London and The South (174 points) lead Yorkshire (128) and Wales and The West (125) after week one of Racing League at Doncaster; Sean Levey rides hat-trick to earn 115 points in jockeys' title race, ahead of David Allan (67) and Adam Kirby (63)

Thursday 4 August 2022 22:06, UK

Leading Racing League rider Sean Levey was unaware he was on course for a £20,000 bonus but is now fired up to maintain his advantage at the top

London and The South have sprinted into a clear lead after week one of Racing League following a remarkable four-timer at Doncaster.

Victories for System, Zabbie, Scampi and Pledge Of Honour ensured a maximum of 25 points headed to Matt Chapman's side in four of the seven contests on Town Moor.

Racing on home soil, Yorkshire got their first taste of success with Mattice in race five and added three third-placed efforts (15 points each) to move into second place overall.

Hot on their heels is Wales and The West, who used up one of their two 'Joker' cards to earn double points with race one runner-up Galiac.

London and The South head to Lingfield for raceday two, live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 11, with 174 points, ahead of Yorkshire (128) and Wales and The West (125).

Pre-competition favourites The East trail the field on 55 points, with Scotland (98), Ireland (83) and The North (78) also yet to make three figures.

Levey dominates the early standing in the race to be crowned leading rider, worth a winner-takes-all prize of £20,000.

The London and The South rider's treble on the night helping him onto 115 points, clear of David Allan (67) and Adam Kirby (63).

