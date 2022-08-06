Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shergar Cup headlines stellar Saturday at Ascot as Frankie Dettori captains Team Europe

Saturday's Shergar Cup sees Team Europe captained by Frankie Dettori, while Christophe Lemaire captains Rest of the World as part of a stellar list of international jockeys; watch every race from Ascot as well as Saratoga and Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing
Friday 5 August 2022 13:11, UK
Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting is back and headlines an excellent day of domestic and international action, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.
Judicial missed his engagement last weekend in the Queensferry Stakes at Chester, but could well make up for that with a big run in the Shergar Cup Dash (2:10) for Team Europe.
The Julie Camacho-trained 10-year-old will be ridden by no less than Frankie Dettori, who captains the European team this year.
The classy Arecibo is another interesting runner, representing Great Britain & Ireland and ridden by Danny Tudhope - he should be popular taking a step back in grade.
One other to note is King Of Stars, with Japanese star Takeshi Yokoyama taking the ride.
Tudhope looks to have a stellar book of rides, and arguably his best of the bunch would be the fast-improving Montassib for GB & Ireland in the Shergar Cup Mile (3:55).
He lost his unbeaten record in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot when finishing fifth, before a decent fourth at the Glorious Goodwood meeting.
This is an easier assignment and he will take a bit of beating, with Dettori likely to be second in the market on Isla Kai for his European team.
Another GB & Ireland contender is Bopedro, with Jamie Spencer taking the ride on the David O'Meara-trained six-year-old.
On an excellent Stateside card, Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien both send runners to the feature Saratoga Derby (11:20pm).
Ballydoyle raider Stone Age was sixth in the Epsom Derby before a good third in the Belmont Derby, while Appleby's Nations Pride finished one place ahead of Stone Age at Belmont last time out.
Annapolis for Todd Pletcher is the likely best hope for the home team, having won a Belmont Listed race last time out.
In the previous race, the Group One Whitney Stakes (10:43pm), a string of classy runners go to post including Life Is Good, Hot Rod Charlie and Olympiad.
