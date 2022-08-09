Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield hosts competitive card featuring William Haggas filly under a penalty

Lingfield hosts a competitive six-race card live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, featuring an exciting filly from the powerful William Haggas team.

2.30 Lingfield - Sea Tsarina stars for Haggas and Marquand

Sea The Stars filly Sea Tsarina announced herself as an exciting prospect when making a hugely impressive debut at Yarmouth in June.

William Haggas' runner returns to the track for the At The Races App Market Movers Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.30pm) at Lingfield, having disappointed when third at Newmarket on her second start at odds of 2/7.

She carries a 7lb penalty for her debut win, but a switch to the All-Weather surface could help her case.

The main danger looks to come from James Doyle on Simon and Ed Crisford's Al Agaila, who has been placed on each of her two starts over a mile this year, including when second to 75-rated Postmark at Ffos Las last month.

Leading rider William Buick gets aboard Khasin Lady for Lucy Wadham, who found only subsequent Goodwood winner Crystal Caprice too good last time at Yarmouth.

3.30 Lingfield - Another Romance heads competitive handicap

Doyle and the Crisford team combine again in the three-year-old only Happy Birthday Jill Humphrey Handicap (3.30) with top weight Another Romance.

The Night Of Thunder filly made a winning start to her 2022 campaign at Wolverhampton and boasts form behind dual handicap winner Tarrabb, both of which are big ticks in her box.

Secret Strength was deemed good enough to contest the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last year when trained by Richard Hannon, but has yet to get his head in front for new handler Jim Boyle.

A switch back to the All-Weather could be the key, with his best form this year coming at Kempton when partnered by Hector Crouch, who gets back on board.

Her Majesty The Queen has a runner in the race as Callum Shepherd gets back on Michael Bell's dual winner Spring Is Sprung.

Archie Watson's Archiano made a winning debut over six furlongs at Lingfield in April and has had 70 days off since coming home a tailed off last of eight on handicap debut at Newbury, suggesting something may have been amiss that day.

Image: The Queen's Spring Is Sprung won at Southwell in January this year

2.00 Lingfield - Apache Spark seeks first win against Lady Jane Grey

Rae Guest's Lady Jane Grey made the perfect start to her career when overcoming obvious inexperience to score over course and distance back in May.

She returns under a penalty for the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.00) against seven winless rivals.

Her main danger is likely to be Ralph Beckett's Apache Spark, a runner-up on her last start at Kempton behind Kinta - second in the Group Three Keeneland Stakes at Ascot since.

Buick links up with George Boughey to ride well-bred filly Tephi - a sister to Middle Park winner Shalaa - but she needs to show huge improvement from her debut at Thirsk 10 days ago, when ninth of 13.

