Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers clash at Ffos Las while Charlie Appleby juvenile heads to Yarmouth

The action splits east and west on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday as Ffos Las and Yarmouth host high-quality runners.

7.15 Ffos Las - Three last-time out winners meet in Wales

The Cazoo Handicap (7.15pm) for three-year-olds has attracted a small but select field of four, three of which arrive fresh from a victory last time out.

Both Kevin Philippart de Foy's Elsals and the Clive Cox-trained Regal Envoy are seeking a hat-trick of wins, while Karl Burke's True Jem tries to make it two wins in five days. The field is completed by Hughie Morrison's Haymaker.

Elsals looks likely to start as favourite in what is expected to be a wide-open contest after impressing at Lingfield and Haydock this year.

He has since been given two months off and should just about set the standard, providing he can match the fitness of his rivals, but has the added bonus of track specialist David Probert on board.

Image: True Jem wins under the lights at Southwell in January 2022

8.20 Ffos Las - King runner back on Flat in search of third win

Dual purpose trainer Alan King sends Fast Forward back to the Flat in search of a third victory this year, having had two runs over hurdles this summer.

Victories at Windsor and Yarmouth over the mile-and-a-half trip have raised the three-year-old to a mark of 58, with useful claimer Callum Hutchinson taking a valuable 3lb off his back for the Wales & West Horseboxes Apprentice Handicap (8.20).

Robert Stephens' Ancient Capital got off the mark on his first start for his new trainer over course and distance last month and a 4lb rise in the weights may not stop him progressing.

Heading the field is seven-year-old Mujid, from the Joe Tickle team, with 17-year-old Taylor Fisher booked, fresh from landing his second professional victory at Windsor on Monday.

Image: Trainer Alan King sends Fast Forward to Ffos Las on Wednesday in search of a third career victory

2.20 Yarmouth - Appleby's Modern Dancer heads top novice field

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combine at Yarmouth on Wednesday as Modern Dancer bids to remain unbeaten in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.20).

He will look to concede a 6lb winner's penalty - earned off the back of a debut success at Doncaster in June - to five rivals including Tom Clover's Seeking Gold.

A runner-up on his debut at Newbury last month, Seeking Gold overcame a slow start before sticking on behind Andrew Balding's Chaldean in a race that has already produced two winners from those in behind.

The late, great Roaring Lion has sired different winners this year and James Fanshawe's Lion Kingdom will try and add to that tally on debut for owners Qatar Racing.

Top duo William Haggas and Tom Marquand combine with fellow newcomer Urban Terms, a son of Sea The Stars.

