Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kevin Philippart De Foy and Dan Skelton with leading chances at Chepstow and Fontwell

Afternoon flat racing in Wales is complemented by some decent evening jumps action at Fontwell, featuring an interesting Dan Skelton runner, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.15 Chepstow - De Foy bids to continue excellent campaign

The Download The Vickers.Bet App Fillies' Handicap (2:15) might only have five runners but all of them look to have at least some chance in what is a decent feature heat.

Adelisa from the red-hot Kevin Philippart De Foy yard is having a great season, winning on two of her last three starts before a good second - albeit when a short-priced favourite - at Wolverhampton last time out.

Last time out winner Alyara looks the obvious danger for the John Flint team with apprentice rider Aidan Keeley in the saddle.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Chepstow for a very good book of rides - she takes the mount on Alpha Cru for the David O'Meara team in this one.

3.25 Chepstow - Connie's Rose goes for hat-trick

Connie's Rose returns with an excellent chance of bringing up the hat-trick for the Grace Harris team in the Best Odds Guaranteed Every Day At Vickers.Bet Handicap (3:25).

Victories at this track and level bode well for this heat, although it does look competitive, with several interesting opponents.

Iconic Knight is another that won over the course and distance last time out for the Tony Carroll team, while Ed De Giles' Fitzrovia should also go well, having finished second on his last two starts, but does shoulder top weight.

6.25 Fontwell - Skelton sends out intriguing runner

If Summer jumping is your thing, Fontwell is the place to be on Thursday evening with a decent card for the time of year.

The headline act is the Graves Jenkins - Property People Handicap Hurdle (6:25), where Percy's Word lines up for the Dan Skelton team.

The eight-year-old won well at Worcester earlier this season but has since returned a losing favourite on two occasions, although stepping back into Class 3 company will surely help here, alongside the claim of Tristan Durrell.

Gary and Jamie Moore combine with Hayedo, who runs in the Harry Redknapp colours, while course and distance victor Limelighter also lines up for Sheena West. A tricky heat to navigate.

Watch every race from Fontwell and Chester live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 18.