Hollie Doyle blog: Eddie's Boy the class act in £100,000 Auction Stakes at Newmarket

Two-year-old speedster Eddie's Boy looks to have an excellent opportunity to give Hollie Doyle another big-race winner at Newmarket this Saturday.

Soft ground unknown for Eddie's Boy

Two-year-old star EDDIE'S BOY goes in pursuit of another big prize at Newmarket on Saturday when he runs in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes (2.45).

Archie Watson's Super Sprint hero is the stand-out contender with a superior rating of 99 as he steps up in trip to six furlongs for the first time.

I've always felt the longer distance will play to his strengths and I've no concerns about my low draw in stall four, but the soft ground raises a question mark.

Eddie's Boy's best performances in the Super Sprint at Newbury and the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot were both achieved in fast conditions, which really suit him, so this is a step into the unknown.

Tabdeeb can strike in Listed grade

I'm prepared to forgive talented sprinter TABDEED a disappointing run at York last week as he steps back into Listed company in the Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes (3.15).

He simply found the early pace far too strong and just couldn't get into a rhythm in a six-furlong Knavesmire handicap. They went five-furlong speed from the get-go and on that track they don't tend to come back to you.

Archie Watson's seven-year-old is better judged on his close second in the Stewards' Cup last month. He was happy on the undulations that day which bodes well for his ability to reproduce the same level of form at Newmarket.

Tabdeed is a winner on easy ground and, with a rating of 105, is better off at the weights than most and is a Group 3 winner, too, so the step back up in grade shouldn't faze him.

Power bred to enjoy longer trip

I join forces with Tim Easterby in the Jenningsbet Handicap (2.10) on his in-form colt ROACH POWER, who won a shade cosily at short odds in a Ripon novice earlier this month. That was over the minimum distance but this half-brother to Tim's Group 3 winner Art Power steps up to seven furlongs for his return to handicap company.

His breeding suggests he will stay and the son of Ribchester gets weight from all his rivals. Later, I partner Chris Wall's reliable mare OH IT'S SAUCEPOT in the 12-furlong Jenningsbet The UK's Leading Bookmaker Handicap (4.25).

A course and distance winner, she won for the sixth time when getting off the mark for the year at Haydock last month. The ground was soft that day, so conditions seem certain to be in her favour and she remains fairly treated off a mark of 78.

Soft going isn't necessarily ideal FOR DUSKY PRINCE who's done all his winning this season on a sound surface, but he couldn't arrive at Newmarket in better form.

He ran a game race in defeat at Nottingham last time when finding only one too good in a 5f dash on fast ground and races off an unchanged mark in the Take Time To Think Handicap (4.58).

Image: Tempus and Hollie Doyle (gold and navy) stretch clear to win at Ascot

Tempus bids for another Group Three prize

TEMPUS is developing into an exciting miler and can claim his second Group 3 scalp in little more than a fortnight in the Barriere Prix Quincey (3.30) at Deauville on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson has found his gelding a great opportunity to supplement his Sovereign Stakes victory at Salisbury - his second consecutive win following a dominant display in a valuable Ascot handicap on King George day.

Hambleton Racing's star has come out of his latest race in great shape. He's ground versatile and will enjoy Deauville's straight mile.

Image: Mark Johnston is Britain's winning-most trainer with 5000 career victories

Johnston's magnificent milestone!

Magnificent! I only need that one word to sum up record-breaking trainer Mark Johnston's achievement in reaching 5,000 winners this week.

Mark is relentless in his pursuit of success and this latest landmark arrives only four years after he became Britain's most successful trainer of all time with 4,194 winners.

I always enjoy riding for team Johnston. Their horses are tough, fit and well prepared and with son Charlie alongside him I'm sure the records will keep on tumbling.