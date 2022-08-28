Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap

An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing.

2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature

The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card and has attracted a good field of eight, including top weights Brilliant Light and Marching Army, both from the Saeed bin Suroor yard.

Brilliant Light could well go off favourite, having finished an excellent second in the Chesterfield Cup at Glorious Goodwood, whilst Marching Army makes his second appearance of the season after finishing fourth at York last month.

Of the others, both Protected Guest and Commonsensical finished behind the highly progressive Juan De Montalban at Ascot last time out, with Arqoob for the William Jarvis team is also an interesting contender after a fourth in a big field handicap at Sandown last weekend.

Image: Tempus and Hollie Doyle (gold and navy) stretch clear to win at Ascot

3:30 Deauville - Tempus and Doyle combine in Group Three heat

A weekend rarely goes by without a Hollie Doyle winner and she has a good chance over in France on Sunday in the Group Three Barriere Prix Quincey (3:30) at Deauville with Archie Watson's Tempus.

The six-year-old won an Ascot handicap two starts ago before landing a Salisbury Group Three last time out and will bid to repeat the trick at the French venue here.

In opposition, Jane Chapple-Hyam goes for another French Group prize with International Angel, whilst In Crowd runs for the home team having taken a Listed prize in fine style earlier this season.

2:55 Deauville - Stay Foolish bids to cement Arc credentials

One of Japan's leading Arc hopes runs in the Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville (2:55) earlier on the card, with Yoshito Yahagi sending Stay Foolish into this heat with over £95,000 to the winner.

The seven-year-old was well-beaten last time out, albeit behind Titleholder who is one of the favourites for the Arc at this stage.

Glycon took this last year and looks interesting for Jean-Claude Rouget, whilst Botanik beat that rival last time for the Andre Fabre team.

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Deauville live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, August 28.