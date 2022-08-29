Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Clover looks to strike in Two-Year-Old Trophy with Al Karrar

Richmond Stakes second Al Karrar looks to go one better and bag a Listed prize at Ripon in the British Stallion Studs EBF Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.41 Ripon - Al Karrar headlines Listed feature

Six go to post to contest the £40,000 race over six furlongs, with Tom Clover's Al Karrar the likely favourite and certainly the most intriguing of the runners.

After winning very easily on debut at Windsor, the two-year-old was thrust into Group company at Goodwood and performed with plenty of credit, with only the classy Royal Scotsman defeating him by a length-and-a-half.

Nothing in this race looks up to that standard, with Premier Yearling Stakes winner Shouldvebeenaring possibly the most likely to challenge the favourite for Middleham Park and the Richard Hannon team.

On ratings though, second best is Bolt Action for Roger Varian, who was a good third in a Listed heat at York last time out.

3.08 Ripon - Repeat winner at the Garden Racecourse?

Garden Oasis took the Ripon Rowels Handicap (3:08) last year off a mark of 85 and is 5lb lower for his repeat bid.

The seven-year-old runs for the leading trainer-jockey combination at the Garden Racecourse, with Tim Easterby and David Allan having plenty of success at the venue.

The 2022 renewal arguably looker a tougher heat, with David O'Meara's classy pair Azano and Shelir heading the weights while Roger Varian sends Bashosh, having finished behind Dutch Decoy at Newmarket earlier this season.

However, Varian has an excellent 36 per cent strike rate at the track in the last five years, and Bashosh could improve for the gelding operation.

4.41 Chepstow - Macs Dilemma chases fourth course victory

Away from the Yorkshire track, Chepstow hosts a competitive flat card and Macs Dilemma will no doubt be the toast of the racegoers if landing a fourth win at the track this year in the Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook And Twitter Handicap (4:41).

John O'Shea's four-year-old star could well have further improvement to come and again gets the services of Gina Mangan in the saddle.

Stockpyle - half-brother to Pyledriver - is an intriguing opponent but has been disappointing in recent starts, while Ralph Beckett's Biggles drops down in grade after a good third in Class Two company earlier this season.

