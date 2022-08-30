Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer

After a busy Bank Holiday Monday, there are another three meetings to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday with Flat action from Ripon and Chepstow and jumping from Newton Abbot.

3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10

He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed.

Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

That form should just about set the standard here against his nine rivals, including Tim Easterby's nine-year-old veteran Bossipop, himself a four-time winner at the 'Garden Racecourse'.

The Nigel Tinkler-trained Cottam Lane and Paul Midgley's Majeski Man are worth a look after both filled a runners-up spot last time.

1.30 Ripon - Recent winners Girl Magic & Sparkling Red clash

Juveniles took centre stage at Ripon on Monday with the Two-Year-Old Trophy and it is the turn of the fillies on Tuesday with an intriguing renewal of the Download The Free At The Races App EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (1.30).

Powerful owners Amo Racing have a great record in these types of contest and send out the Alice Haynes-trained Girl Magic for her first start since winning nicely at Ayr in May.

Both Girl Magic and recent Thirsk winner Sparkling Red, for trainer Michael Dods, have to concede a 7lb penalty to their two other rivals.

Of those, Marco Botti's Raven's Up looks the most likely to cause an upset with leading apprentice Benoit de la Sayette booked for the first time.

5.40 Newton Abbot - Snowden's Bucko's Boy looks for follow-up victory

Jamie Snowden's Bucko's Boy strolled around Newton Abbot last month to record his first victory for over a year and returns to the Devon track as top weight for the Congratulations Woolfy On Your 70th Birthday Handicap Hurdle (5.40).

The seven-year-old must tackle an 8lb rise and four rivals, including David Pipe's in-form mare Lady Reset. She has been on the go since April, winning twice - at Huntingdon and Stratford - and filling the runner-up spot on a further five occasions.

Lady Reset now steps down in grade having chased home the useful Britzka in a valuable Perth handicap earlier this month.

Milton Harris' Fire Lake has been rising through the ranks this summer, scoring twice in 15 days - including once over this course and distance - before being narrowly denied at Fontwell last time.

