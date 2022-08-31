Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Queen's Naval College looks to get off the mark at Lingfield on Wednesday

The live action continues to come thick and fast on Sky Sports Racing with three Flat meetings and an evening jumps card to enjoy on Wednesday.

3.00 Lingfield - Naval College battles Treble Joy in warm Novice event

Her Majesty The Queen will be hoping to add another winner to her tally as Naval College aims to get off the mark at the fourth attempt for trainer Sir Michael Stoute in the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Novice Stakes (3.00pm) at Lingfield.

The three-year-old maiden has run with credit on all three of his starts this year, finishing a promising fourth on debut at Nottingham before finding just one too good at Salisbury and Yarmouth.

His Derby-winning handler has since given the son of Dartmouth a longer break (97 days) and he steps up to a mile-and-a-half, with the exciting booking of top rider Ryan Moore.

Moore could well deny his father Gary a winner here as the trainer saddles Treble Joy, himself a runner-up on his last two starts including over this course and distance behind the exciting Open Champion earlier this month.

The only previous winner in the nine-runner field is Richard Hughes' Lion's Dream, successful on his sole track appearance to date at Chelmsford last month.

Image: Ryan Moore will wear the Queen's famous colours on Naval College on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing

3.40 Wolverhampton - In-form Phantasy Mac takes on unexposed rivals

Jockeys championship leader William Buick heads to Wolverhampton for five rides on Wednesday, including George Boughey's in-form filly Phantasy Mac in the Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Fillies' Handicap (3.40).

She completed a treble of victories earlier this season, starting with success over this course and distance in March.

Of her rivals, Sean Woods' Glorious Peaches could be dangerous on her handicap debut off a mark of 71 after scoring at the third attempt over the mile at Southwell last month.

Meanwhile, Cromarty is an intriguing inclusion as she makes a first start since October, with David Simcock hopeful a wind operation can help following three disappointing starts as a two-year-old.

Image: George Boughey links up with William Buick at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

6.10 Worcester - Four last-time winners clash in feature

Neil Mulholland's The Turtle Said takes another step up in grade in a bid to complete a hat-trick in the Get Pulling With P J Nicholls SsangYong Handicap Hurdle (6.10).

The latest of the five-year-old victories came just eight days ago and he escapes a penalty, remaining on an eye-catching mark of 101, with Sam Twiston-Davies back in the saddle.

Three other last-time-out winners are in opposition including Landen Calling for leading Jumps trainer Fergal O'Brien, a scorer at Market Rasen last month.

Top weight Red Happy is used to mixing it over fences and switches to the smaller obstacles, for which he is 2lb lower than his latest winning chase mark.

Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods have enjoyed a tremendous summer and link-up once more with recent course winner Imperial Knight.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, August 31