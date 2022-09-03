Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby quartet line up in hot Lavazza Stakes renewal at Ascot

The £100,000 Lavazza Stakes is always a competitive heat and this one looks no different, with Charlie Appleby running four in the Ascot Saturday feature, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Ascot - Appleby and Moore combine on First Ruler

It's worth taking note when Ryan Moore rides for Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby, and he does just that here in the feature Lavazza Stakes (3:45) over 12 furlongs on last-time-out winner First Ruler.

He was a winner at Ascot last time under Harry Davies, but that apprentice takes the ride on Ghaiyyath's brother Al Nafir, taking off a valuable 3lb. Appleby also runs Blue Trail (Neil Callan) and Wild Crusade (David Probert).

John and Thady Gosden send Frantastic to the race with first-time cheekpieces, having won at Newbury last time, with Rab Havlin in the saddle.

Unexposed three-year-old La Yakel has to come under consideration for William Haggas, while Freddie and Martyn Meade run the consistent Chairman.

3.10 Ascot - Ascot specialist Accidental Agent returns

If that race wasn't tricky enough, the race previous looks almost impossible to solve.

The National Racehorse Week Handicap (3:10) has 17 runners for this year's renewal over seven furlongs, with Ascot specialist Accidental Agent returning for Eve Johnson Houghton and Georgia Dobie taking off 3lb.

He's now eight and surely vulnerable to younger rivals including James Fanshawe's Fresh, a winner of the International Stakes over this course and distance back in July.

Inver Park, a hat-trick winner before running in midfield in a Glorious Goodwood handicap, is another danger for the George Boughey team, whilst Adam Farragher rides another Haggas hope in Golden Voice.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Next Second goes for hat-trick

Away from Ascot, Wolverhampton heads the evening action with the Strictly Ballroom Handicap (7:00) looking the most interesting race on the card.

Ruth Carr sends dual course-and-distance victor Next Second into this race and takes on nine opponents in search of the hat-trick success.

Of the others in the race, Kim Wexler is worth noting for the David Loughnane team, whilst Bang On The Bell won last time out and has Harrison Shaw in the saddle.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ascot and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 3.