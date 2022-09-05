Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group One action from Saratoga and classy jumping on excellent Monday!

There is a bit of everything on Sky Sports Racing today with some excellent jumping to go alongside flat racing from Newcastle and Grade One action over in Saratoga.

3:00 Newton Abbot - Jumping veterans contest classy hurdle

Only six runners line up for the Par Inn For Sport And Fun Handicap Hurdle (3:00), but it is a classy sextet in the feature at Newton Abbot.

David Pipe's Umbrigado is arguably the most interesting having had wind surgery since pulling up at Aintree all the way back in December 2021. On seasonal reappearance he could well be a threat, although will need to rediscover his best to get the better of likely favourite Valentino.

Harry Kimber takes a handy 5lb off Jackie Du Plessis' seven-year-old, who has already won this season at the venue.

Geordie Des Champs is another to note for JP McManus and Rebecca Curtis, having put in a pair of decent thirds at Uttoxeter already this season.

7:00 Newcastle - Diamond Bay bids for more gold

The pick of the flat action looks to be at Newcastle, with an excellent Class 3 Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (7:00) the obvious standout for the stayers.

Diamond Bay is the likely favourite for the Tom Ward yard, with the step up to two miles having unlocked a little more ability from the four-year-old.

Other to note include William Knight's nine-year-old Author's Dream, who ran a belter to finish third in a lucrative staying handicap at Glorious Goodwood, and this is a considerable drop in quality.

11:11 Saratoga - Two-year-old stars step up in trip

If Stateside action is your thing, a Monday Grade One at Saratoga is a nice bonus in the form of the Hopeful Stakes (11:11) for two-year-olds over seven furlongs.

Two runners boast unbeaten records, including Mo Strike for Brad Cox who kept his flawless run with victory in the Sandord Stakes at this track.

Blazing Stevens was a blistering winner on debut and has to be taken seriously for Chad Brown - he got the better of the reopposing Bourbon Bash in that race who since romped home in maiden company.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle, Brighton, Newton Abbot and Saratoga live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, September 5.