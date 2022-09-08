Friday on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle set to light up Doncaster Cup on day three of St Leger Festival

As the St Leger Festival moves into its third day, the Group Two Doncaster Cup takes centre stage live on Sky Sports Racing, with a supporting card from Chester on Friday.

3.10 Doncaster - Star stayer Trueshan faces Coltrane and Get Shirty

We may not get to see as much of Trueshan as we'd like, owing to his need for some ease in the ground conditions, but when we do, it is normally a sight to behold.

Alan King's star stayer is set to make just his third appearance on Turf this year in the Group Two Coral Doncaster Cup Stakes (3.10) as he warms up for even bigger autumn targets - the potential defence of his Prix du Cadran and Long Distance Cup titles at ParisLongchamp and Ascot, respectively. Regular partner Hollie Doyle takes the ride.

On all known form Trueshan will be hard to beat, but Andrew Balding's Coltrane was not far behind in the Goodwood Cup in July and came home best of the rest behind runaway Lonsdale Cup winner Quickthorn at York last month.

Ebor fifth Get Shirty, from the David O'Meara team, is an intriguing contender stepping up in trip and in grade after a fine rise through the handicap ranks with three wins in a row, including in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Both Irish Jumps supremos Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead send over runners with Stratum and Lismore, respectively.

Image: Callum Hutchinson celebrates as Coltrane wins the Ascot Stakes

2.35 Doncaster - Speedy fillies The Platinum Queen & Trillium clash

The Group Two Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes (2.35) sees the meeting of two hugely exciting fillies as Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen clashes with Molecomb hero Trillium.

The former was deemed talented enough to take on the older and more experienced boys in a Group One at York last month and performed admirably under Hollie Doyle, leading for most of the way until finally past by Highfield Princess. Oisin Orr comes back in for the ride.

Richard Hannon's Trillium has less experience to call on, with just three career runs to date, but looked a real star in the making when finishing a comfortable winner of the Group Three Molecomb at Goodwood in July.

Irish trainer Michael O'Callaghan is no stranger to sending a good one over to Britain's big meetings and in fact brings two, with Ryan Moore booked for Amo Racing's Crispy Cat - third in the Norfolk Stakes and fourth in the Richmond - and Coventry eighth Harry Time.

Running in the same Middleham Park Racing colours as The Platinum Queen, the unbeaten Prince Of Pillo is likely to be popular for Keith Dalgleish and Callum Rodriguez.

Image: Trillium wins the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood

4.33 Chester - Star Caliber & Frankenstella head nine

There are seven races to enjoy on the Roodee on Friday and the feature, the class three Envirosips Handicap (4.33) sees a good field of nine line up for the two-mile trip.

Frankenstella could be hard to beat after a huge run behind Alfred Boucher in what was arguably a much tougher race at York last month, with the winner going on to be narrowly denied in the Ebor later that week.

Declan Carroll's Emiyn is a regular visitor to Chester, finishing fourth in the Chester Plate in May and twice finishing as runner-up over this course and distance since.

Andrew Balding has booked the services of David Probert for four-year-old son of Golden Horn Star Caliber, who knocked on the door on a number of occasions last season without getting a much deserved victory. Things have not gone quite to plan yet in three runs this year but a return to his best would put him in the mix.

Alpine Stroll is enjoying a great season and will bid to follow up on last month's Nottingham success for trainer Ed Giles.

