Racing League: Saffie Osborne seals 'miracle' treble on final night at Newcastle to take home £20,000 bonus

Saffie Osborne described her 6500/1 treble on a dramatic final night in the Racing League as a “miracle” as the Wales & The West rider sealed the champion jockey title and a £20,000 bonus.

Osborne steered three consecutive winners home at round six of the team competition to overtake longtime leader Sean Levey in the jockeys standings, with the final two victories coming at huge odds of 40/1 and 28/1.

The young apprentice has been a leading light for her father Jamie, who managed Wales & The West to glory over Matt Chapman's London & The South.

Osborne's three winners helped Wales & The West leapfrog their title rivals as they finished 92 points clear at the top.

With Levey stood down from his intended rides due to 'medical reasons', Osborne had arrived at Gosforth Park with a slim chance of catching the London & The South jockey, but Osborne completed the remarkable turnaround after steering Billy Mill to an unlikely success.

"I can't really believe it," Saffie Osborne told Sky Sports Racing. "I said before that I probably needed a bit of a miracle at the start of the evening and it's happened! I'm a bit speechless.

"After Sean won three on the first night I thought that was game over for the rest of us.

"I'm delighted the team won because now dad will stop talking about it. For the last six weeks it's all he's talked to me about!

"He's done a brilliant job of managing the team and all the trainers have been so generous.

"It's a big deal for owners too to run their horses in this. It's good money but they're not running in their silks which is a massive deal for a lot of owners. We're very grateful for their support."

Reflecting on her winning rides, Osborne added: "Raising Sand is such a special horse and all credit to dad's team. He isn't the easiest to keep on the road but he absolutely loves the game. He's the reason we keep doing it.

"I've been really lucky to have sparked a good partnership with Tregony for Mr (Clive) Cox which has led to a few more rides outside of this.

"It's great to be riding for the trainers on our team and this is a great opportunity for riders to expand their trainer basis."

Jamie Osborne was delighted to get the better of Chapman after a long battle throughout the summer.

"It's one of the most satisfying results," he told Sky Sports Racing. "I don't know if it's just because we beat Matt Chapman [London & The South manager] but just the overall win.

"We've had a small but very tight team of trainers who have been brilliant throughout the whole thing.

"I've managed to turn selfish animals into team players and it's paid off.

"We've been on fumes for a few of the weeks and really struggled to find enough horses but everyone has risen to the cause.

"I'm ridiculously happy!"