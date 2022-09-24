Today on Sky Sports Racing: £100k Watergate Cup the Chester feature on busy Saturday

The £100,000 Watergate Cup over the Chester Cup distance headlines a good card at the Cheshire venue on Saturday alongside action from Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.25 Chester - Ebor runner-up Alfred Boucher returns

Over £51,000 will go the way of the winner in the valuable Deepbridge Watergate Cup Handicap (3:25), with 16 heading to post for the feature event at Chester.

Alfred Boucher is arguably the most interesting runner, having won at the Ebor Festival and then taken an excellent second in the big race just three days later.

Stamina could be a slight issue, but that will be no problem for stablemate and top-weight Reshoun, with Pierre-Louis Jamin claiming 3lb for trainer Ian Williams.

Kempton winner Smart Champion is another worth considering for the David Simcock team, while King Power run Star Caliber and Morando in the race.

2.50 Chester - Hot nursery includes Balding handicap debutant

Earlier on the card, the Mr & Mrs Dobson Nursery Handicap (2:50) is a £40,000 heat and is always one of the most competitive two-year-old handicaps of the season.

Tyrone's Poppy is likely to head the betting, after back-to-back victories at Ayr and Leicester for the Tim Easterby team.

Celtic Champion makes his handicap debut for the Andrew Balding stable, lining up off a mark of 85, while Kyeema drops back in grade after being well-beaten in a Kempton Group Three last time out for William Haggas - Adam Farragher takes off a valuable 5lb.

3.48 Ripon - Nine set for City Of The Dales Handicap

Away from Chester, Ripon hosts more good Saturday action with a nice £25,000 feature in the form of the six-furlong Ripon Cathedral City Of The Dales Handicap.

Last year's winner Justanotherbottle returns for another crack for the Kevin Ryan team with promising apprentice Oisin McSweeney in the saddle off top weight.

Course-specialist Mark's Choice bids to grab an eighth success at the venue, having finished third in the Great St Wilfrid and has since won again at the 'Garden Racecourse'.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch Chester, Ripon as well as Graded jumps action from Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 24.