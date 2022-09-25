Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bath's £25,000 Summer Series Stayers' Final heads to Ffos Las

Ffos Las are the beneficiaries of Bath's unsafe ground as they host the £25,000 Bath Summer Series Stayers' Final this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Ffos Las - 16 line up in competitive Stayers' final

A superb field of 16 go to post for the re-routed Bath Summer Series Stayers' Final (3:50), with a lucrative £25,000 up for grabs in prize money in this moderate but ultra-competitive heat.

Course-and-distance winner Singing The Blues will likely take a bit of beating for the Rod Millman team, but it is Eagle Court who shoulders top weight, with Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb.

Millman also runs Master Grey with Tyler Heard in the saddle, while Copperplate has two wins and two seconds in his last four outings - the Richard Hughes-trained three-year-old was a winner at Chelmsford on Thursday.

4.09 Yarmouth - Francis looks to Thunder home again

Up-and-coming apprentice Isobel Francis has a chance to get another victory onboard Flower Of Thunder, who looks to have been found a good opportunity in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (4:09).

Christine Dunnett's five-year-old mare impressed when winning last month, but faces an interesting rival in Thefastnthecurious for the Richard Spencer team.

She returns from a 388-day break, but has a very interesting jockey booking in the form of Tom Marquand - definitely worth keeping an eye on in the betting.

3.34 Yarmouth - Appleby bids to send out another debut winner

The red-hot Charlie Appleby team will look to secure another debut success in the At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3:34) with Teofilo filly Bedouin Queen who is unleashed at Yarmouth.

The relation to Derby hero Adayar faces a whole host of intriguing rivals, including John and Thady Gosden's Wonderful Times, who has a mark of 84 after placing three times in four runs to date, but was beaten at 2/9 last time out.

William Haggas and Marquand team up with 80-rated Pawapuri, while Sir Michael Stoute runs Cheveley Park's Initiative and Roger Varian gives Modaara her first racecourse run for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Watch every race from Ffos Las and Yarmouth live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, September 25.