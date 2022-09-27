Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual jumping action with Donald McCain to continue hot streak

Red-hot trainer Donald McCain bids to extend what has been an excellent start to the season with some interesting runners at Sedgefield on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Sedgefield - Malachy looks to strike again

Trainer Donald McCain has thrived throughout the last few months, with Mister Malachy one of his stars in running up four victories since May.

He is chasing a hat-trick here and tops the weights in the Paxtons Are Caseihs No.1 UK & Roi Dealer Handicap Chase (3:20), in a race that looks his toughest yet - Brian Hughes takes the ride.

Cawthorne had won three on the bounce for the Greenall and Guerreiro team before being beaten last time out, whilst Tico Times comes here under a penalty after winning well last week for the Dianna Sayer team.

Mordred is another who won last time for trainer Milton Harris.

2.26 Southwell - Potential improvers lurk in novice handicap

Only six runners line up in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Novices' Handicap Chase (2:26) at Southwell but it's a nice renewal with a whole host of potential improvers on show.

Kinondo Kwetu heads the early betting for the England team, having won on his last three starts, and takes on Judge Earle who he got the better of last time.

Others to note include Farouk De Cheneau for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville, whilst Trixster returns from a 160-day absence for the Tim Vaughan team.

6.00 Wolverhampton - High class novices clash at Dunstall Park

The Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Stakes (6:00) brings a touch of class to a fairly moderate evening card at Wolverhampton, with New Definition and Paddy's Day clashing for the James Tate and Charlie Hills teams respectively.

The former is rated 4lb higher but has gone five races without victory after a Kempton success in June, and could be susceptible to a more unexposed rival.

That could come in the shape of Charlie Appleby's Appointed One, who disappointed when favourite last time out but still remains of interest, especially with apprentice Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Sedgefield, Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, September 27.